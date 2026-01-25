Real estate major DLF's growth seen on track despite Q3 FY26 miss

The stock of the country’s listed real estate major DLF slid over 4 per cent on Friday after the builder reported muted bookings for the December quarter.

With this fall, the stock is down over 14 per cent since the start of the year.

While some brokerages have cut their earnings estimates given the Q3 miss, they are positive for the medium term. This is owing to the launch pipeline, steady annuity portfolio and valuations which have come off a bit. The stock is trading at 32 times its FY27 earnings.

In the December quarter, the company’s bookings came in at just ₹419 crore.

In the absence of new launches, redesign of its super-luxury project “The Dahlias” and a high base, the bookings were 97 per cent lower than the year-ago quarter, while on a sequential basis it saw a fall of 90 per cent.

In the September quarter, the company’s bookings at ₹4,300 crore were better than expected and powered by Mumbai (₹2,300 crore) launch and contribution from “The Dahlias” (₹1,600 crore).

For the nine months of FY26, the company’s bookings came in at ₹16,176 crore and this was 16 per cent lower than the comparable year-ago period.