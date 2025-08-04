Home / Markets / News / Rupee reverses early gains; ends 12 paise lower at 87.66/$

Rupee reverses early gains; ends 12 paise lower at 87.66/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 12 paise lower at 87.66 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg

Trump tariffs, Rupee, United States, Dollar, Donald Trump, FPI
Indian rupee today
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee gave up early gains to end lower on Monday, even amid a dip in the dollar index and crude oil prices.  
 
The domestic currency closed 12 paise lower at 87.66 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The currency opened 34 paise higher at 87.20, tracking gains in the Asian currencies. 
 
All eyes will be on RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its meeting today, August 4, to decide on key interest rates. The RBI is likely to remain status quo as per a Business Standard poll, with all analysts expecting a further reduction in the 2025-26 (FY26) inflation forecast.  
 
According to a Business Standard poll, the rupee is expected to trade with heightened volatility, with a majority of the respondents seeing the local currency’s target level near 88 per dollar, and support level near 86.50 per dollar, by September 2025. 
 
Weighed down by foreign outflows, the currency depreciated by 2.14 per cent in July, the highest monthly fall since September 2023. The rupee fell 1.2 per cent last week, marking its biggest weekly drop since December 2022.
 
Meanwhile, responding to US President Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to buy locally made goods to help cushion the economy. India also remained firm on its Russia ties with a broad consensus on avoiding retaliation and resorting to negotiations.
 
The dollar index, the measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.3 per cent at 98.84. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell after Opec+ hiked production again in September, proposing to add 547,000 barrels a day next month. Brent crude price was down 1.02 per cent at 68.96 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 1.26 per cent at 66.48, as of 3:40 PM IST.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock market close highlights: Sensex rises 419 pts, Nifty at 24,723; Metal, IT, auto stocks shine

Smallcap infra stock under ₹500 jumps 4%; here's what drove the rise

CCL Products hits record high, stock zooms 97% from April low; Here's why

India Inc promoters holding declines to 8-year low of 40.6% in Q1: Report

ABB India shares plunge 7% in trade; Nomura decodes stock strategy

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilTrump tariffs

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story