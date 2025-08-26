Stocks to Watch today, Aug 26: Tata Motors, Paytm, ONGC, Sai Life Sciences

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, August 26, 2025: Benchmark Indian equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, are likely to start Tuesday's session on a lower note, mirroring global peers. Investor sentiment on D-Street remains cautious amid a draft notice from the US Department of Homeland Security detailing plans by President Donald Trump to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective August 27.

Amidst this, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,922, down by 67 points as of 7:58 AM on Tuesday, indicating a weak start for domestic benchmarks.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly declined on Tuesday, as investors reacted to heightened trade tensions following remarks from US President Trump. He reportedly threatened to impose '200 per cent tariffs or something' on China if it fails to export rare-earth magnets to the US.

South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.78 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.01 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.41 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged down 0.44 per cent. Meanwhile, China’s CSI 300 declined 0.68 per cent; if losses hold, the index will snap a four-day winning streak. ALSO READ: Vikran Engineering IPO opens: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices closed lower as investors evaluated the interest rate outlook and awaited earnings from AI chipmaker Nvidia. This followed Friday’s rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high close. The broader S&P 500 declined 0.43 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.22 per cent, and the Dow shed 0.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is the list of stocks to watch during today’s trading session: One 97 Communications (Paytm): The company’s board has approved additional investments in its two wholly owned subsidiaries—Paytm Money Limited and Paytm Services Private Limited (PSPL)—through a rights issue of up to ₹300 crore and ₹155 crore, respectively. These investments are subject to necessary approvals. Tata Motors: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, has approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Tata Motors Limited (TML), TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV), along with their respective shareholders. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): The state-owned company has announced the commencement of natural gas sales from the Discovered Small Field (DSF-II) Block RJ/ONDSF/Chinnewala/2018. This marks the successful monetisation of the Chinnewala Tibba gas field in the Rajasthan Kutch Onland Exploratory Asset (RKOEA) on August 25, 2025.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has announced the signing of a license agreement for a new property—Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Mhasrul, Nasik. The hotel, managed by Carnation Hotels (a wholly owned subsidiary), will feature 50 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, and a banquet facility. Sai Life Sciences: TPG Asia VII SF is expected to exit the company by selling its entire 14.72 per cent stake, comprising 3.07 crore equity shares, through block deals. The offer size is estimated at ₹2,500 crore, with a floor price of ₹860 per share, according to media reports. UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank: The Government of India has appointed Goldman Sachs as the sole banker for the proposed stake sales in these four public sector banks, according to CNBC-TV18 reports.