Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Emkay on telecom: Sell Vodafone Idea, Reduce Bharti Airtel, Buy Indus Tower

Emkay on telecom: Sell Vodafone Idea, Reduce Bharti Airtel, Buy Indus Tower

Telecom stocks to buy, sell: Citing expensive valuations and low growth outlook, Emkay Global is cautious on the telecom sector. It initiated coverage on Bharti Hexacom with 'Reduce' rating

Telecom stocks to Buy, Sell

Emkay Global has initiated coverage on Bharti Hexacom with 'Reduce' rating

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Emkay on telecom stocks: Holding telecom stocks – Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Hexacom -- in your portfolio may be less rewarding in the near-term, caution analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services.
 
From an investment viewpoint, analysts at the brokerage believe the risk-reward for telecommunications stocks remains unattractive given the tepid growth expectations and expensive valuations. They have, thus, assigned 'Reduce' rating to Bharti Airtel share price and 'Sell' to Vodafone Idea.
 
The brokerage has also initiated coverage on Bharti Hexacom shares with a 'Reduce' rating.
 
"Indus Towers is our only 'Buy' in this space, given its modest growth estimate and attractive valuations,' Emkay said in its recent report.
 
 

Emkay Global's investment strategy for telecom stocks:

 
There are, broadly, two concerns guiding the brokerage’s investment rationale. First is the purchasing power parity adjusted-average revenue in India.

Also Read

AUTOMOTIVE

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Automotive ER&D; check top stock to buy

jubilant foods, Dominos, Jubilant FoodWorks

GST 2.0 to benefit QSR stocks like Jubilant, RBA, Devyani: JM Financial

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

Jefferies upbeat on India CRDMO; initiates Buy on Cohance; upgrades Divi's

tap

After five-quarter choke, growth flows freer for PVC pipe makerspremium

Hiring, Jobs

72% of employers plan workforce expansion via new job creation: Report

 

Arpu growth outlook:

According to the brokerage, low telecom tariffs vis-à-vis the rest of the world made a case for strong Arpu (average revenue per user) growth in India.
 
"However, factoring in GDP per capita and average cinema ticket prices – factors affecting the purchasing power parity – Arpu in India are only marginally lower than global peers. After the tariff hike in financial year 2024-25 (FY25), we believe the gap would become narrower," it said.
 
Moreover, the brokerage believes that since telecom Arpu growth, globally, lags inflation, it would be an optimistic assumption to think the sustained Arpu increase would be significantly higher than inflation. Notably, India's retail inflation stood at barely 1.5 per cent in July 2025.
 
In the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Bharti Airtel’s Arpu stood at ₹250 (vs ₹245 Q-o-Q), Jio’s was ₹208.8 (vs ₹206.2 Q-o-Q), and Vodafone Idea’s Arpu was ₹165. (vs ₹164 Q-o-Q).
 

Recouping Reliance Jio-led losses:

Secondly, Emkay Global believes telecom service providers have recouped losses made since Reliance Jio’s foray in the market.
 
During FY09-16, the Indian telecom industry witnessed a steady 12 per cent CAGR despite various unfavorable events. However, Reliance Jio's aggressive pricing resulted in a sharp 40-per cent reduction in the industry size over FY16-19.
 
"During FY20-25, the industry saw 16 per cent CAGR with consistent tariff hikes, recouping its losses. Considering that the losses have been retrieved, we expect the industry growth rate to slow down to previous growth trends," Emkay Global cautioned.
 

Telecom stocks to buy and sell

Emkay Global has assigned 'Reduce' ratings to Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom given the stocks' expensive valuations.
 
"Bharti Airtel's consolidated valuations at FY27E EV/Ebitda of 10.2x appear reasonable, although these include Ebitda from Indus Towers and Airtel Africa – valuations for both are significantly lower. However, the two stocks' FY27E EV/Ebitda valuations (12.9x for Bharti Airtel India business and 17.1x for Bharti Hexacom) are expensive," it said.
 
The brokerage has a set Bharti Airtel share price target at ₹1,900 and Bharti Hexacom share price target at ₹1,800. This suggests a potential downside of 1.5 per cent and 3.1 per cent from current levels.
 
For Vodafone Idea stock, the brokerage has a 'Sell' rating with a share price target of ₹6. Emkay remains cautious on the stock given the lack of clarity on the company's plan to repay its debts.
 
"Steep adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and spectrum liabilities have curtailed Vodafone Idea’s ability to invest in network expansion, resulting in market share loss and insufficient Ebitda generation. In the absence of any clarity on the government’s action with respect to the debt timeline and quantum, we have a cautious stance on the company," Emkay Global said.
 
That said, Indus Towers stock remains the brokerage's only 'Buy' in the telecom sector given its attractive valuations of 5.7x FY27E EV/Ebitda.
 
"We build in steady growth in tenancy for Indus Towers as the 5G rollout moves from coverage-led to capacity-led expansion, and Vi embarks on a 3-year capex plan. This will drive steady growth in Ebitda and cash flow generation," the brokerage said.
 
It assumes Indus Tower’s Ebitda CAGR to be 9.1 per cent over FY25-28 (excluding provision reversals), with FY26 free cash flow (FCF) yield at 7.0 per cent.
 
Emkay has a share price target of ₹410 for Indus Tower stock, translating into an upside of 15.5 per cent.
 

More From This Section

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 259 pts, Nifty below 24,900 in pre-open; Paytm, Voda Idea in focus

dividend stocks today

Looking for dividends? Keep an eye on these 13 stocks today; full list here

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Aug 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi?

IPO

Vikran Engineering IPO opens: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 26: Tata Motors, Paytm, ONGC, Sai Life Sciences

Topics : Industry Report Markets Telecom stocks Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea Reliance Jio Bharti Hexacom Emkay Global Financial Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon