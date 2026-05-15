Rupee slips past 96/$ amid stronger dollar, elevated crude oil prices

The rupee slumped past the 96-per-dollar mark on Friday to touch a fresh intra-day low of 96.14 against the dollar, pressured by a stronger greenback, elevated crude oil prices, and concerns over India’s widening trade deficit, said dealers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond also inched up by 4 basis points to settle at 7.06 per cent.

The rupee cut some losses following intervention by the central bank dealers said, and settled at new low of 95.97 per dollar, against the previous close of 95.77 per dollar.

Merchandise trade deficit widened sequentially in April to $ 28.4 billion from 20.7 billion in March. With elevated crude oil prices, Barclays revised the current account deficit forecast to 1.8 per cent of GDP and estimated balance of payment deficit at $50bn for FY27. The domestic currency came under pressure as the dollar index rose to 99.30, against the previous day’s 98.51. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. Brent crude oil prices also climbed to around $109 per barrel, against previous day’s 105.50 per barrel amid escalating geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding the Iran conflict. India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to $28.38 billion in April, as imports rose faster than exports, adding to concerns over the country’s external position.

“There is constant outflow which is putting pressure on rupee, with crude oil price and dollar index inching up,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “There was RBI intervention which helped rupee settle below 96 per dollar,” he added. Foreign investors have net sold Rs. 2 trillion worth of domestic equities since the onset of West Asia conflict, whereas, they have net sold Rs. 924 crore worth of debt during the same period, data by NSDL showed. Meanwhile, FPIs have net sold Rs. 10,466 crore worth of government securities under the fully accessible route (FAR) during the same period, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

The rupee is worst performing Asian currency in 2026 depreciating 6.35 per cent. Since April, the Indian unit fell 1.21 per cent. A report by State Bank of India said the benefits to oil companies after Rs 3 hike in fuel prices hike will be wiped out if the rupee depreciates by Rs 2. “The Rs 3 per litre increase provides an estimated benefit of around Rs 477 per barrel to OMCs…However, even an additional depreciation of Rs 2 in the rupee raises the effective crude oil price pushing the landed import cost which fully offsets the gains from the fuel price hike,” the report said.

Market participants said the Reserve Bank of India was likely intervening intermittently through state-run banks to smooth volatility in the currency market, although pressure on the rupee remains elevated due to the sharp rise in oil prices and sustained dollar demand from importers. Policy measures from the regulator or the government could provide temporary support to the rupee and the Indian unit touching the 100/$ mark in the near term cannot be ruled out. “Any intervention measure from the regulator or the government could provide temporary support to the rupee, but in the absence of fresh triggers, the currency may stabilise around the 96-96.25 per dollar levels. The risk of the rupee touching 100 per dollar cannot be ruled out entirely, though assigning a timeline to such a move would be speculative,” said the treasury head at a private bank.

Bond yields may also harden further with the oil companies increasing pump prices of petrol and diesel, which would exert pressure on inflation. “Given elevated crude oil prices, inflation risks and the potential fiscal impact, the benchmark 10-year bond yield could move towards 7.25 per cent if oil prices remain high, while 6.85 per cent may act as the lower end of the range in case of a rally,” the person quoted above added. Bond market participants said that the cut-off yield at the weekly government bond auction was higher than expected, which further pushed benchmark yield higher.