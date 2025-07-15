Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel Corporation up 4% on bagging ₹264-cr deal from East Central Railway

RailTel Corporation up 4% on bagging ₹264-cr deal from East Central Railway

The northward move in the RailTel Corporation share price came after the company announced that it has secured a work order from East Central Railway for works amounting to over ₹264 core.

Soon, recharge mobiles, pay bills at 'RailWire' kiosks in 200 stations

RailTel Corporation of India, founded in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a crucial role in modernising India’s railway communication systems and providing broadband services across the country.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Railtel Corporation share price: State-owned RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) shares rose up to 3.85 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹425.50 per share, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. 
 
At 9:50 AM, RailTel share price was trading 2.44 per cent higher at ₹419.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 82,320.27 levels.
 

Why did RailTel share price rise in trade today?

 
The northward move in the RailTel Corporation share price came after the company announced that it has secured a work order from East Central Railway for works amounting to over ₹264 core.
 
 
In an exchange filing, RailTel Corporation said, “This is to inform you that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has received the work order from East Central Railway for Works amounting to ₹2,64,06,97,427 (including tax).”

As per the order, RailTel will be responsible for implementing Kavach, the indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System, across 607 route kilometers (RKm) of low-density railway tracks in the East Central Railway zone.
 
Meanwhile, the order needs to be completed by July 14, 2027, RailTel said in a statement.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

RailTel Q4 results

 
RailTel posted a 46.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit to ₹113.4 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up from ₹73.53 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
Its revenue from operations surged 57.1 per cent to ₹1,308.2 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY25). Profit before tax (PBT) also saw strong growth, rising 48.3 per cent to ₹151.1 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹101.9 crore in Q4FY24.
 
For the full fiscal year FY25, RailTel’s standalone net profit grew 21.7 per cent to ₹299.81 crore, while revenue from operations rose 35.4 per cent to ₹3,477.50 crore compared to the previous year.
 

About RailTel 

 
RailTel Corporation of India, founded in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a crucial role in modernising India’s railway communication systems and providing broadband services across the country. 
 
The company’s primary services include broadband connectivity to urban and rural areas, offering mission-critical communication solutions like video surveillance and e-office services, and providing Wi-Fi and on-demand content at major railway stations. It also focuses on network modernisation to improve train operations and administration, ensuring the smooth functioning of the railway system.
 
Additionally, RailTel has been instrumental in various large-scale government projects such as Bharat Net, the National Knowledge Network, and optical fiber connectivity initiatives in the North East. RailTel was formed through the Railway Budget of 2000, with the goal of leveraging the existing telecom assets and the Right of Way (ROW) of Indian Railways to contribute to the National Telecom Policy of 1999. 

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

