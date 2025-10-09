Home / Markets / News / Trading guide: Key Nifty levels to watch; HDFC Securities' top two stocks

Trading guide: Key Nifty levels to watch; HDFC Securities' top two stocks

Near-term support for the Nifty is now established around 24,900, while the level of 25,220 is expected to offer immediate resistance, HDFC Securities' Vinay Rajani said

market outlook and top stock picks
Market outlook and top stock picks
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nifty Outlook

After witnessing profit-booking from yesterday's high, the Nifty continued its retracement, falling 62 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 25,046. Despite shedding over 200 points from the previous day's peak, the Nifty successfully managed to hold above both its 5-Day and 20-Day Exponential Moving Averages (DEMA). 
 
This resilience is a key technical signal indicating the continuation of the short-term uptrend. Near-term support for the Nifty is now established around 24,900, while the level of 25,220 is expected to offer immediate resistance.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

 

Top Stocks Picks - Recommendations by HDFC Securities

Star Health: Buy price: ₹478 | Target: ₹514 | Stop-loss ₹456

The Star Health stock price has broken out from a medium-term consolidation pattern with a jump in volumes. Stock is placed above key moving averages, which indicates a bullish trend on all time frames. The stock price has also surpassed the previous swing high resistance. 

M&M Finance: Buy brice: ₹278 | Target ₹298 | Stop-loss ₹271

On 3rd Oct 2025, the M&M Finance stock formed a bullish "Hammer" candlestick pattern on 50 DEMA support. The primary trend of the stock is bullish as it is placed above key moving averages. Financial stocks are likely to outperform in the medium term. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prestige Estates posts strong Q2 sales, but Nuvama trims target; here's why

Q2 earnings season may be a muted affair for India Inc amid weak demand

Premium

Nykaa's faster growth keeps Street bullish, but valuations rich too

Sebi preparing action plan for quantum-safe computing: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Premium

Titan strikes gold this festival season with strong jewellery sales growth

Topics :Market technicalsMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexHDFC SecuritiesStar HealthM&M FinanceStocks to buy

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story