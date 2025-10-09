Trading guide: Key Nifty levels to watch; HDFC Securities' top two stocks

Nifty Outlook

After witnessing profit-booking from yesterday's high, the Nifty continued its retracement, falling 62 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 25,046. Despite shedding over 200 points from the previous day's peak, the Nifty successfully managed to hold above both its 5-Day and 20-Day Exponential Moving Averages (DEMA).

This resilience is a key technical signal indicating the continuation of the short-term uptrend. Near-term support for the Nifty is now established around 24,900, while the level of 25,220 is expected to offer immediate resistance.

Top Stocks Picks - Recommendations by HDFC Securities