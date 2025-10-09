Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q2 results today: TCS, Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries among 9 firms on Oct 9

Q2 results today: TCS, Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries among 9 firms on Oct 9

Q2FY26 company results: Ashiana Ispat, Avasara Finance, Aris International, Evoq Remedies, and Triton Corp will also release their Q2 earnings reports today

Domestic equities are set for a flat-to-positive open on Thursday as signs of easing geopolitical tensions buoy sentiment | Image: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Triton Corp, Tata Elxsi , and GM Breweries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
Some other companies also expected to declare their Q2 results today include Aris International, Ashiana Ispat, Avasara Finance, Eimco Elecon (India), and Evoq Remedies.

Q2 results estimates

Analysts estimate India’s top 50 listed companies to report another quarter of muted growth in Q2FY26, with revenue projected to rise 7.4 per cent year-on-year and net profit up 6.8 per cent. This could mark the 10th consecutive quarter of single-digit revenue growth and the sixth straight quarter of slow profit growth. 
 
 
Banks, which account for nearly a third of total corporate profits, are likely to see flat or declining net interest income and reduced profits, weighing on overall earnings. Telecom operators like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, steel producers such as Tata Steel and JSW. IT services firms, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro, are likely to post low single-digit growth in revenues and earnings, continuing the trend of the past eight quarters.

Market overview for October 9

Domestic equities are set for a flat-to-positive open on Thursday as signs of easing geopolitical tensions buoy sentiment. At 7:26 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up 35 points at 25,156.
 
The move follows Israel and Hamas agreeing to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, a ceasefire and hostage deal that could help end the two-year conflict in the Middle East.
 
Asian markets showed gains as well, with mainland China’s CSI 300 up 0.53 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rising 0.12 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.34 per cent after SoftBank shares jumped nearly 13 per cent following the announcement of a $5.4 billion acquisition of ABB’s robotics division, furthering its AI strategy. South Korea’s markets remained closed for holidays.
 
In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs led by technology stocks, while the Dow remained largely flat. Investors also digested minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for clues on interest-rate expectations, as official economic data remains unavailable amid the government shutdown.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 9

  1. Aris International Ltd
  2. Ashiana Ispat Ltd
  3. Avasara Finance Ltd
  4. Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd
  5. Evoq Remedies Ltd
  6. GM Breweries Ltd
  7. Tata Elxsi Ltd
  8. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
  9. Triton Corp Ltd
 

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

