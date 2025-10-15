Home / Markets / News / Saatvik Green Energy shares jump 6% on multiple order wins worth ₹689 crore

Saatvik Green Energy shares jump 6% on multiple order wins worth ₹689 crore

Saatvik Green Energy shares rose 6 per cent after it secured multiple orders worth over ₹689 crore for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
Shares of Saatvik Green Energy rallied over 6 per cent on Wednesday after it secured multiple orders worth over ₹689 crore for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules from independent power producers and EPC players.
 
The lender's stock rose as much as 6.12 per cent during the day to ₹565 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 9 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 0.8 per cent higher at ₹533 apiece, compared to a 0.32 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:56 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session. Saatvik Green Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,753.09 crore. 

Saatvik Green Energy secures multiple orders

Saatvik Green Energy and its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Pvt Ltd, have together secured orders worth over ₹689 crore for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules from renowned independent power producers and EPC players.
 
Saatvik Green Energy received and accepted orders aggregating to ₹50.62 crore from domestic independent power producers/EPC companies. These repeated orders for the supply of solar PV modules are scheduled to be executed by the end of November 2025.
 
Meanwhile, its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, secured orders worth ₹638.85 crore from three domestic independent power producers/EPC companies. These orders, also for the supply of solar PV modules, are planned for execution by the end of June 2026.
 
Last week, Saatvik Solar Industries secured orders worth ₹219.62 crore from three renowned Independent Power producers/EPC for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules. 

Saatvik Green Energy Q1 recap

Net profit rose 459 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹118.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹21.2 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 272 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹915.7 crore from ₹245.9 crore in Q1 FY25. Ebitda soared 346 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹181.1 crore from ₹40.6 crore in Q1 FY25, while the Ebitda margin improved to 19.77 per cent from 16.5 per cent last year.
 
Established with a focus on delivering cutting-edge solar technology, Saatvik Solar caters to both domestic and international markets.
 
The company’s product portfolio includes a range of MonoPERC, Bifacial & N-TopCon solar modules, which are designed for various applications, including residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar projects. Since its inception, the company has supplied more than 500+ High-efficiency Solar PV modules across domestic and international markets.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

