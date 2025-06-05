Sacheerome IPO opens on June 9: Check price band, GMP, key dates, more

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Shares of Sacheerome will be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Sacheerome IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP) , the company aims to utilise ₹56.5 from the net issue proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Sacheerome IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Sacheerome were trading at ₹127, commanding a grey market premium of ₹25 or 24.5 per cent, compared to the upper price band of ₹102 in the grey market as of 7:35 AM on Thursday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

About Sacheerome

Incorporated in 1992, Sacheerome specialises in the creation and manufacturing of fragrances and flavours. Its fragrances are used in Personal Care & Wash, Body Care, Hair Care & Wash, Fabric Care, Home Care, Baby Care, Fine fragrance, Air care, Pet Care, Men’s Grooming, Hygiene & Wellness and various other industries. Flavours manufactured by Sacheerome are used in Beverage, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Health & Nutrition, Oral care, Shisha, Meat Products, Dry Flavours, Seasonings and others. Sacheerome’s manufacturing facility is equipped, with an annual production capacity of 7,60,000 Kg.