Home / Markets / News / NTPC Green shares climb 4% after arm inks 1000 MW PPA with UP Power Corp

NTPC Green shares climb 4% after arm inks 1000 MW PPA with UP Power Corp

NTPC Green share price rises 4 per cent as arm inks PPA 1000 MW capacity in UPPCL's Solar PV Power Project

NTPC Green Energy
Photo: Company website
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NTPC Green Energy shares gained 3.5 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 5, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹111.8 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company arm NTPC Renewable Energy signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 1000 MW capacity in UPPCL’s Solar PV Power Project.
 
The move comes after NTPC Renewable Energy in January 2025 won 1000 MW in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited's (UPPCL's) Solar PV Power Project Auction.
 
At 9:32 AM, NTPC Green share price was trading 1.62 per cent higher at ₹109.7 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.54 per cent at 81,434.94. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹92,352.57 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹155.30 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹84.6 per share.   Follow Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE

NTPC Green order 

On January 4, 2025, NTPC Green Energy informed that its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy emerged as a successful bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by UPPCL. 
 
The tender, aimed at the "Selection of Solar Power Developers for Setting up 2000 MW ISTS-connected Solar PV Power Projects in India under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding," conducted on January 3, 2025. 
 
NTPC REL secured a capacity of 1000 MW at an impressive tariff of ₹2.56/kWh.
 
NTPC Green shares made a quiet debut on the stock exchanges in November 2025. The company's stock was listed at ₹111.6 apiece on the BSE, and ₹111.50 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹3.33 and 3.24 per cent, respectively, over its issue price of ₹108.  ALSO READ | Force Motors share gains 4% on robust May sales; check key numbers here

About NTPC Green

NTPC Green Energy is part of NTPC’s green energy transition strategy. The company focuses on both organic and inorganic growth to achieve its target of 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by FY32.
 
NGEL participates in competitive bidding, tenders, and Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPP), with plans to strengthen its position in the green energy sector in India and internationally.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, HDFC Bank, Eternal lift Sensex 350pts; Nifty near 24,700; Smallcaps outshine

FIIs increase short bets in Nifty, index futures; should you be worried?

Asian shares edge up as dollar dips ahead of ECB policy, US jobs data

Dividend, bonus, rights issue, demerger: BoB, Concor & 23 others in focus

Motilal Oswal MF launches BSE 1000 Index Fund: Here's all you need to know

Topics :Buzzing stocksNTPCMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Power projects

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story