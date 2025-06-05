NTPC Green shares climb 4% after arm inks 1000 MW PPA with UP Power Corp

NTPC Green Energy shares gained 3.5 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 5, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹111.8 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company arm NTPC Renewable Energy signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 1000 MW capacity in UPPCL’s Solar PV Power Project.

The move comes after NTPC Renewable Energy in January 2025 won 1000 MW in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited's (UPPCL's) Solar PV Power Project Auction.

NTPC Green order On January 4, 2025, NTPC Green Energy informed that its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy emerged as a successful bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by UPPCL. The tender, aimed at the "Selection of Solar Power Developers for Setting up 2000 MW ISTS-connected Solar PV Power Projects in India under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding," conducted on January 3, 2025. NTPC REL secured a capacity of 1000 MW at an impressive tariff of ₹2.56/kWh. ALSO READ | Force Motors share gains 4% on robust May sales; check key numbers here NTPC Green shares made a quiet debut on the stock exchanges in November 2025. The company's stock was listed at ₹111.6 apiece on the BSE, and ₹111.50 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹3.33 and 3.24 per cent, respectively, over its issue price of ₹108.