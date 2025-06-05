Home / Markets / News / Why did Diamond Power Infrastructure share price fall 6% in upbeat market?

Why did Diamond Power Infrastructure share price fall 6% in upbeat market?

Diamond Power Infrastructure share price slipped 5.6 per cent after promoters proposed to sell stake through offer for sale (OFS)

SI Reporter Mumbai
Jun 05 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Diamond Power Infrastructure shares slipped 5.6 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 5, 2025, logging a day's low at ₹101.6 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the offer for sale (OFS) opened for non-retailer investors. 
 
According to the filing, promoters Monarch Infraparks and GSEC have proposed to sell up to 5.98 per cent stake in the company.
 
In the past one year, Diamond Power Infra shares have gained 28 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 9 per cent.
 
At 9:32 AM, Diamond Power share price was trading 4.13 per cent lower at ₹103.25 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 81,302.96. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,440.98 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹193.58 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹81 per share.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Diamond Power Infrastructure OFS

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, after market hours, the company announced the OFS. 
 
The promoters have proposed to sell up to 2,10,00,000 shares of the company (representing 3.99 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company) which is the base offer size. 
 
Under the oversubscription option, they have proposed to sell up to 1,05,00,000 shares or 1.99 per cent stake. 3,15,00,000 shares or 5.98 per cent stake will collectively be referred to as “Offer shares". 
 
The OFS window opened for non-retail investors today, June 5, 2025, and will open for retail investors on Friday, June 6, 2025. 
 
The floor price for the OFS is fixed at ₹95 per share which is around 12 per cent discount from previous close of ₹107.7 per share on BSE. 

What is an offer for sale or OFS?

An Offer for Sale (OFS) is a method used by promoters or major shareholders of a listed company to sell their shares to the public through the stock exchange platform.
 

About Diamond Power Infrastructure 

Diamond Power Infrastructure is an integrated power equipment manufacturer of power cables (HV, LV & EHV) and transmission towers. The company's laboratory pioneers new technologies in the sector that have led to innovations.
 

Jun 05 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

