Sagility India shares hit lower circuit as promoter offloads 15.02% via OFS

Shares of Sagility India were locked at 5 per cent lower circuit on Tuesday as its promoter looks to offload a 15.02 per cent stake via an offer for sale to achieve the minimum public shareholding limit.

Sagility's stock fell as much as 5 per cent during the day to hit a lower circuit of 40.7 per share, the lowest level since May 9 this year. This is compared to a 0.31 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 11:52 AM.

Shares of the company have fallen over 12 per cent from its recent peak of ₹48.6, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has fallen 19.2 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Sagility has a total market capitalisation of ₹19,062.37 crore.

Sagility India OFS details

Sagility B.V., the promoter entity of Sagility India, will sell up to 15.02 per cent of its stake in the company through an offer for sale on May 27 and May 28, 2025, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The base offer includes 34.61 crore equity shares, representing 7.39 per cent of the total paid-up share capital, with an option to offload an additional 35.69 crore shares (7.62 per cent) under the oversubscription option. If fully exercised, the total offer will comprise 70.3 crore shares.

Non-retail investors can place bids on Tuesday, May 27 and may also opt to carry forward un-allotted bids to the next day. Retail investors can participate on Wednesday, May 28, during the trading hours. The floor price for the OFS has been set at ₹38 per share, over a 10 per cent discount to Monday's closing price.

As of the March quarter, Sagility B.V. has about 82.39 per cent stake in the company, according to BSE data.

Sagility India Q4FY25 results

Revenue from operations grew 22.23 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,568.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Adjusted Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹383.20 crore, up 22.85 per cent from ₹311.90 crore reported in Q4 FY24. The adjusted Ebitda margin improved slightly to 24.4 per cent from 24.3 per cent a year ago.

