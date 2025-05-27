Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ITI Ltd share price hit 10% upper circuit in trade ahead of releasing Q4

ITI Ltd share price hit 10% upper circuit in trade ahead of releasing Q4

ITI share price touched 10 per cent upper band ahead of releasing Q4 results and considering allotment of equity shares to the President of India

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ITI share price touched 10 per cent upper circuit in trade on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at ₹309.1 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came ahead of board to consider Q4 numbers and allotment of equity shares to the President of India.
 
At 11:22 AM, ITI Ltd shares were up 9.79 per cent at ₹308.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.41 per cent at 81,842.62. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹29,657.78 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹592.85 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹210.2 per share. 
 
 
On BSE, 0.5 million shares changed hands around the same time. In the past one year, ITI shares lost 6.5 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 9 per cent.

When will ITI Ltd release its Q4 results? 

On MAy 19, 2025, through a filing, the company announced that its board will consider March quarter earnings and allotment of equity shares to the President of India in a meeting on May 27, 2025.
 
"We wish to inform you that a meeting of board of directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, inter alia, to: consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2025. Allotment of equity shares to the President of India on preferential basis, against capex infusion of ₹59 crore, as per revival package of BIFR order dated January 8, 2013," the filing read.

About ITI Ltd

ITI Limited is a public sector undertaking in the telecommunications technology segment established as a departmental factory in 1948. The company has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Naini, Rae Bareli, Mankapur and Palakkad along with an R&D centre in Bengaluru and 11 Marketing, Services & Projects (MSP) centers in India, which are located at Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhopal, Delhi, Lucknow and Chandigarh.
 
The company has a diverse suite of products including manufactured products like Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON), Managed Leased Line Network (MLLN) products, Stand Alone Signaling Transfer Point(SSTP), Wi-Fi Access Point, Radio Modem, SMPS, Set Top Box, Defence products like multi-capacity encryption units, Bulk encryption Units (BEU), Terminal End Secrecy Devices (TESD), Passive infrastructure products such as Optical Fiber Cable, HDPE duct, Antenna, diversified products such as smart energy meters, smart cards, solar panels, mini personal computers.
 

More From This Section

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex pares losses, up 180 pts, Nifty above 25,000; Aegis Vopak IPO booked 28%

PG Electroplast

PG Electroplast rebounds 3% after block deal; promoter group likely seller

Blue Dart Express

Blue Dart Express shares slide 6% after Q4 results; Profit falls 29%

Leels Hotels IPO

Leela Hotels IPO Day 2 update: Check latest subscription status, GMP, more

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Bajaj Healthcare slips 9% on weak Q4 operational performance; details here

Topics : ITI Ltd Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q4 Results Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon