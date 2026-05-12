Sasken Tech zooms 20% to hit new 52-wk high post Q4; ₹13 dividend declared

Sasken Technologies share price today: Shares of Sasken Technologies hit a 52-week high of ₹1,955.30, surging nearly 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market amid heavy volumes. The stock price of information technology (IT) enabled services company has gained 34 per cent in the past two trading days.

At 1:40 PM, Sasken Technologies shares were quoting 13.6 per cent higher at ₹1,857, as compared to a 1.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The counter saw a surge in trading volumes, with a combined 5.7 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

In the past month, the stock has outperformed the markets by surging 51 per cent, as against a 3 per cent decline in the benchmark index. It had hit an all-time high of ₹2,365.55 on December 10, 2024. Sasken Technologies is a leading provider of product engineering and digital transformation services. Sasken Technologies Q4 results In the fourth quarter of FY2026 (Q4FY26), Sasken Technologies' consolidated revenues grew by 125 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹334.02 crore, while its net profit climbed to ₹26.98 crore , up by 125 per cent from ₹11.02 crore clocked in the same quarter a year ago.

Consolidated earnings before interest (Ebit) in the quarter under review grew 48.9 per cent sequentially and 559.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹22.85 crore. Ebit margin for the quarter stood at 6.8 per cent. The Services business maintained steady momentum in Q4, supported by growing Global Capability Center (GCC) engagements and deeper participation in long-term engineering programmes, the company said. For the entire FY26, the company clocked a profit of ₹58.65 crore, up 16.1 per cent from the preceding fiscal year. Its consolidated revenue more than doubled to ₹1,113.17 crore in the reporting year, driven by 27.4 per cent organic growth in strategic accounts and the first full-year contribution from the Borqs acquisition, the company said.

At the end of the March 2026 quarter, the company's total order book stood at $35.4 million. Of this, $ 21.6 million is attributable to new business. During this period, the company signed up 6 new logos. The management said that it will continue to pursue investments in innovative technologies that support its Chip-to Cognition vision, and enable the organisation to strategically expand and diversify its customer base. By taking calculated bets on emerging opportunities and broadening its reach across industries, Sasken aims to strengthen its position in the market, drive sustainable growth, and deliver enhanced value to stakeholders, the management said.