Zerodha launches BSE SENSEX Index Fund today; check key details here

Zerodha BSE SENSEX Index Fund opens today: Zerodha Fund House has announced the launch of its new scheme — the Zerodha BSE SENSEX Index Fund. This New Fund Offer (NFO) is an open-ended scheme designed to replicate or track the Zerodha Fund House has announced the launch of its new scheme — the Zerodha BSE SENSEX Index Fund. This New Fund Offer (NFO) is an open-ended scheme designed to replicate or track the BSE SENSEX Index

The NFO opened today, October 20, 2025, and will remain available until November 3, 2025. Units will be allotted on November 6, 2025, and the fund will reopen for ongoing subscriptions starting November 10, 2025.

According to the Scheme Information Document (SID), the fund’s objective is passive investment in equity and equity-related securities that replicate the composition of the BSE SENSEX Index, subject to tracking errors.

Zerodha BSE SENSEX Index Fund will be managed by Kedarnath Mirajkar. Units will be offered at ₹10 each during the New Fund Offer, and thereafter at NAV-based prices during the continuous offer. The minimum application amount during the NFO is ₹100, with investments allowed in multiples of any amount thereafter. For ongoing investments, the minimum is also ₹100, with multiples of any amount permitted. The Zerodha BSE SENSEX Index Fund invests in equity and equity-related securities that mirror the BSE SENSEX Index, which includes 30 of the largest and most financially sound companies listed on the BSE. The risk associated with this fund, as well as the benchmark, is classified as very high, accorin to the SID.