Zerodha launches BSE SENSEX Index Fund today; check key details here

The Zerodha BSE SENSEX Index Fund invests in equity and equity-related securities that mirror the BSE SENSEX Index

Mutual Funds
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
Zerodha BSE SENSEX Index Fund opens today: Zerodha Fund House has announced the launch of its new scheme — the Zerodha BSE SENSEX Index Fund. This New Fund Offer (NFO) is an open-ended scheme designed to replicate or track the BSE SENSEX Index.
 
The NFO opened today, October 20, 2025, and will remain available until November 3, 2025. Units will be allotted on November 6, 2025, and the fund will reopen for ongoing subscriptions starting November 10, 2025.
 
According to the Scheme Information Document (SID), the fund’s objective is passive investment in equity and equity-related securities that replicate the composition of the BSE SENSEX Index, subject to tracking errors.
 
Zerodha BSE SENSEX Index Fund will be managed by Kedarnath Mirajkar. 
 
Units will be offered at ₹10 each during the New Fund Offer, and thereafter at NAV-based prices during the continuous offer. The minimum application amount during the NFO is ₹100, with investments allowed in multiples of any amount thereafter. For ongoing investments, the minimum is also ₹100, with multiples of any amount permitted.
 
The Zerodha BSE SENSEX Index Fund invests in equity and equity-related securities that mirror the BSE SENSEX Index, which includes 30 of the largest and most financially sound companies listed on the BSE. The risk associated with this fund, as well as the benchmark, is classified as very high, accorin to the SID. 
Vishal Jain, CEO of Zerodha Fund House, said, “As the first stock market index in India, the BSE SENSEX reflects the performance of the country’s leading companies across key sectors. This index has witnessed several pivotal moments, from the dawn of the internet and the mobile phone revolution to the 2008 global financial crisis and the rise of India’s digital economy. With this fund, we are offering investors a simple way to invest in India’s leading companies and build a diversified portfolio.”
 

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

