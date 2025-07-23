Schloss Bangalore shares climb 4% post Q1 results: Should you buy?

Schloss Bangalore share price today: Shares of the luxury hotel chain operator, Schloss Bangalore, jumped over 4 per cent on Wednesday, July 23, 2026, recording a 52-week high of ₹467.95 per share.

At 10:35 AM, Schloss Bangalore shares were trading at ₹460.20, up by 2.36 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, NSE Nifty was trading at 25,105.50, up by just 0.18 per cent or 44 points. The total market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,368.74 crore.

The buying interest on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

Schloss Bangalore Q1FY26 results The operator of premium hotel chain, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, reported healthy results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. Schloss Bangalore recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹8.7 crore in Q1FY26 after reporting a loss of ₹75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹301 crore as against ₹240 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY25, marking a rise of 25 per cent. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins also rose to 42.5 per cent in Q1FY26, up by 980 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Meanwhile, the company's revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 20 per cent, driven by higher average daily rate (ADRs), strong occupancy and customers’ increasing willingness to pay for premium services.

"The performance underscores the strength of India’s luxury travel market and the demand for The Leela’s distinctive experiential offerings. We are entering a defining phase of growth with 8 hotels under development, including our strategic expansion into Mumbai through a landmark mixed use development in BKC featuring a 250-key ultra-luxury hotel, complementing the 63 high end serviced apartments under development near Mumbai International Airport," said Anuraag Bhatnagar, chief executive officer of Schloss Bangalore. Should you buy? Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics Research, said that the stock is too costly at current valuation levels. He mentioned that other players in the industry, including ITC, Indian Hotels and EIH, are trading at better valuations as compared to Schloss.