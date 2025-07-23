Home / Markets / News / Schloss Bangalore shares climb 4% post Q1 results: Should you buy?

Schloss Bangalore shares climb 4% post Q1 results: Should you buy?

Schloss Bangalore, Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, Leela Hotels, Leela Palaces (Photo: Company Website)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Schloss Bangalore share price today: Shares of the luxury hotel chain operator, Schloss Bangalore, jumped over 4 per cent on Wednesday, July 23, 2026, recording a 52-week high of ₹467.95 per share.

At 10:35 AM, Schloss Bangalore shares were trading at ₹460.20, up by 2.36 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, NSE Nifty was trading at 25,105.50, up by just 0.18 per cent or 44 points. The total market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,368.74 crore.

The buying interest on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

Schloss Bangalore Q1FY26 results

The operator of premium hotel chain, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, reported healthy results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. Schloss Bangalore recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹8.7 crore in Q1FY26 after reporting a loss of ₹75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹301 crore as against ₹240 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY25, marking a rise of 25 per cent. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins also rose to 42.5 per cent in Q1FY26, up by 980 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Meanwhile, the company's revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 20 per cent, driven by higher average daily rate (ADRs), strong occupancy and customers’ increasing willingness to pay for premium services.

"The performance underscores the strength of India’s luxury travel market and the demand for The Leela’s distinctive experiential offerings. We are entering a defining phase of growth with 8 hotels under development, including our strategic expansion into Mumbai through a landmark mixed use development in BKC featuring a 250-key ultra-luxury hotel, complementing the 63 high end serviced apartments under development near Mumbai International Airport," said Anuraag Bhatnagar, chief executive officer of Schloss Bangalore.

Should you buy?

Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics Research, said that the stock is too costly at current valuation levels. He mentioned that other players in the industry, including ITC, Indian Hotels and EIH, are trading at better valuations as compared to Schloss.

However, Ravi Singh, SVP-retail research at Religare Broking advised existing investors to 'Hold' the stock.

"On technical charts, the stock is maintaining its bullish strength and has marked a fresh high of 467 in today's session. Stock price is likely to continue its upward move in the coming sessions for the targets of ₹480-₹500. Existing investors are advised to hold the stock at a target price of ₹480 in the near term, with risk managed at ₹440 and a fresh buy can be initiated at the current market price of ₹460," he said.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

