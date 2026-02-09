Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) share price today

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) share price skyrocketed 19 per cent to over a two-month high on Monday after its net profit increased five times in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The scrip gained as much as 18.9 per cent to the day's high of ₹264, the highest level since November 18, 2025.

As of 1:50 PM, shares of Shipping Corporation of India were trading 18.04 per cent higher at ₹262 per share, as against a 0.6 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The counter has seen a trade of 58.6 million shares so far on Monday.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE In the last 12 months, the stock increased 36.7 per cent, as compared to a 9.7 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Why did Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) share price rise today? Shipping Corporation of India share price surged on Monday after the company reported a 433 per cent Y-o-Y jump in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The net profit was at ₹405 crore versus ₹76 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue of Shipping Corporation of India rose 22.5 per cent on year to ₹1,611.7 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹1,315.6 crore.

Check details of Shipping Corporation of India’s Q3 results Dividend Declaration Shipping Corporation of India's board approved a second interim dividend of ₹3.5 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 for the present financial year. ALSO READ | Tata, JSW, Jindal Steel at new high; rally up to 18% in 1 month; here's why The company has set February 17 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders. The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration. Technical view: risk-reward no longer favourable for fresh position At the current juncture, Shipping Corporation of India has witnessed a sharp rally, surging 19 per cent intraday, indicating short-term overextension. While the momentum remains strong, risk-reward at higher levels is no longer favourable for fresh long positions, said Jigar S. Patel, senior manager, equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.