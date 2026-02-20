Listed SMEs are increasingly offering equity to employees, shows data

Employee stock ownership plans (Esops), more popularly associated with startups or large corporations, are now also increasingly making their presence felt in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment.

Around seven SMEs have made announcements on such plans in the ongoing financial year 2025-26 (FY26). This marks the third year in a row with at least half a dozen such companies making announcements, shows a Business Standard analysis of corporate announcements on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Such announcements had been rarer in earlier years.

Some of the companies that have made announcements on issuing stock to employees this year include telecom equipment firm Frog Innovations, cybersecurity provider TAC Infosec, and Proventus Agrocom, which provides customers with dry fruits, nuts, and seeds.

D P Jhawar, managing director and cofounder at Proventus, said that their Esop programme has helped retention while enriching employees.

“To date... (the company’s Esop programme) has enabled wealth creation of upwards of ₹1 crore for more than 15 employees. As an employer, we have observed stronger long-term alignment, sharper performance orientation, and improved retention in critical roles. Almost 80 per cent of the team has been with us for more than five years now,” he said.

Emails sent to the other mentioned companies did not elicit any response.