Sebi expands IPO anchor book to 40% to boost institutional participation

Additionally, the regulator has increased the number of anchor investors allowed for IPOs with an anchor portion above ₹250 crore, by raising the existing limit from 10 to 15 per ₹250 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Markets regulator Sebi has amended rules revamping the share-allocation framework for anchor investors in maiden public offerings, a move aimed at broadening the participation of domestic institutional investors such as mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds.

Under this, the regulator has increased total reservation in the anchor portion to 40 per cent from 33 per cent earlier. This comprises 33 per cent for mutual funds and the remaining 7 per cent for insurers and pension funds.

If the 7 per cent reserved for insurers and pension funds remains unsubscribed, it will be reallocated to mutual funds, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notification dated October 31.

"Thus, a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 15 investors shall be allowed for allocations up to Rs 250 crore. For every additional Rs 250 crore or part thereof, an additional 15 investors are to be permitted, subject to a minimum allotment of Rs 5 crore per investor," Sebi said.

Also, in the discretionary allotment under anchor portion, Category I (up to Rs 10 crore) and Category II (above Rs 10 crore up to Rs 250 crore) have been merged into a single category for allocations up to Rs 250 crore, with a minimum number of anchor allottees as 5 and maximum as 15 (minimum allotment 5 crore per investor).

The framework would broaden the participation of long-term institutional investors in the IPOs. To give these effect, the regulator has amended ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) norms, which would come into force from November 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SEBIIPOAnchor investorsMarket news

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

