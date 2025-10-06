Atlantaa share price today

Shares of Atlantaa hit a 52-week high of ₹67.15, surging 20 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. In the past three trading days, the stock price of construction company has skyrocketed 73 per cent from a level of ₹38.87 on September 30, 2025. It surpassed its previous high of ₹59.90 touched on October 14, 2024.

At 02:41 PM; Atlantaa was quoting 19.6 per cent higher at ₹66.90, as compared to 0.68 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 10-fold, with a combined 10.44 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹545 crore.

Atlantaa signs agreement with IRCON for Maharashtra project The company entered into an agreement with IRCON International to undertake the construction of the Bhandara–Gadchiroli Access Controlled Expressway in Maharashtra, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. The project covers Package BG-03, stretching from km 34+750 at Sarandi Bk, Tq. Lakhandur, Dist. Bhandara, to km 69+536 at Kinhi, Tq. Bramhapuri, Dist. Chandrapur, with a total length of 34.786 km. The sub-contract is valued at ₹2,485 crores plus applicable GST, according to the statement. IRCON had submitted its bid for the project following all legal and tender requirements set by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and was declared the lowest bidder (L-1) for the package.

Atlantaa overview Atlantaa is engaged in the business of construction of roads, highways, bridges, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract, Public, Private Partnership (PPP Model) on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) and Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. Under the Union Budget 2025-26, the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) was ₹2.87 trillion, an annual increase of 2.4 per cent on a y-o-y basis. The BOT model by the government offers contractors long-term revenue opportunities through the operation and maintenance phases of an infrastructure project. Meanwhile, the business continues to focus on opportunities in this segment by partnering with BOT concessionaires for the EPC scope of the project.

The Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways has stated that the Government aims to boost corporate investment in roads and shipping sector, along with introducing business-friendly strategies, which will balance profitability with effective project execution. The Union government approved eight national high-speed corridor projects, involving the construction of 936 kilometers of highways at a total cost of ₹50,655 crore ($6.09 billion). Atlantaa in its FY25 annual report said that the company is planning to secure EPC Road Projects on a nominated contract basis from the organisations who have been awarded the work. The company will also participate in the bidding for new road projects based on feasibility.