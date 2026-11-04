Sebi forms working group to review Innovators Growth Platform framework

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday constituted a working group to review the regulatory framework governing the Innovators Growth Platform (IGP), with a focus on facilitating access to capital markets for innovation-led enterprises.

The review comes amid the emergence of businesses in deep-tech, biotechnology, semiconductors and space, which have distinct financing requirements and business models, the regulator said.

The working group will examine the existing eligibility and listing requirements and assess their suitability for research-stage, pre-revenue, intellectual property-led and technology-intensive enterprises.

It will also review investor eligibility and participation, public issue and offer-for-sale requirements, pricing, allocation and minimum subscription norms, besides post-listing disclosure, governance and trading obligations.