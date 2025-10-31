Home / Markets / News / Sebi increases Bank Nifty stocks to 14 from 12, caps top stock's weight

Sebi increases Bank Nifty stocks to 14 from 12, caps top stock's weight

As per the new rules, the index must include a minimum of 14 constituents, compared with the current 12, while the weight of the top constituent will be capped at 20% - down from 33% presently.

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Currently, Bank Nifty constituents include IDFC First Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sebi on Bank Nifty: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified new prudential norms for derivatives on the Nifty Bank Index (Bank Nifty), mandating a broader and more balanced composition. 
 
As per the new rules, the index must include a minimum of 14 constituents, compared with the current 12, while the weight of the top constituent will be capped at 20 per cent – down from 33 per cent presently. 
 
Additionally, the combined weight of the top three constituents cannot exceed 45 per cent, compared with 62 per cent now.
 
The changes, aimed at reducing concentration risk and improving diversification, will primarily impact the top three heavyweights, which include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India, whose weights will be gradually reduced in four tranches until March 31, 2026.  
Currently, Bank Nifty constituents include IDFC First Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
 
The first adjustment will take place in December 2025, followed by three more rebalancing rounds.
 
Sebi noted that the rebalancing process will be gradual to ensure ‘orderly adjustment of assets under management (AUM)’ in funds tracking the index. 
 
The freed-up weights from the top banks will be redistributed among other constituents, with potential new entrants such as YES Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, and Bank of India under consideration.
 
For other financial indices, BSE’s Bankex and NSE’s FinNifty, the adjustments will be implemented in a single tranche by December 2025. 
 
The move follows Sebi’s May 2025 circular setting eligibility criteria for derivatives on non-benchmark indices to ensure better risk management and investor protection.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Capital markets have expanded in reach, size, says Sebi chief; Sensex, Nifty weak

Navin Fluorine stock zooms 15%, hits record high; here's why

Explainer: Tata Motors demerger and what it means for shareholders

Cipla Q2 revenue grows, margins squeeze; analysts decode stock strategy

ITC set for steady recovery as cigarettes, FMCG offset Agri drag: Analysts

Topics :SEBINifty Bank Nifty Private Sector BankBank NiftyNifty Bank indexNifty BankBanking IndustryPSBsPrivate banksHDFC Bank sharesICICI Bank SBI stockPSU Bank indexMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesbanking sharesSecurities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story