Mcap of 6 top valued firms erodes by ₹1.36 trillion, Reliance hit hard

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms eroded by ₹1,36,151.24 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, following a bearish trend in equities.

Extending losing streak for the sixth consecutive week, the BSE benchmark dropped 742.12 points or 0.92 per cent, and the NSE Nifty declined 202.05 points or 0.82 per cent.

From the top 10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion in their valuations while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

ALSO READ: Reliance Infra units to recover Rs 28,483 cr of regulatory assets in 4 yrs The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled ₹34,710.8 crore to ₹18,51,174.59 crore. HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) tanked ₹29,722.04 crore to ₹15,14,303.58 crore. The mcap of ICICI Bank fell by ₹24,719.45 crore to ₹10,25,495.69 crore, and that of Infosys dropped by ₹19,504.31 crore to ₹5,91,423.02 crore. The valuation of Bharti Airtel declined by ₹15,053.55 crore to ₹10,59,850.32 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever by ₹12,441.09 crore to ₹5,87,021.88 crore. However, the mcap of LIC jumped ₹17,678.37 crore to ₹5,77,187.67 crore. The valuation of TCS climbed ₹11,360.8 crore to ₹10,97,908.66 crore.