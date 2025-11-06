Home / Markets / News / Innovative portfolio likely to maintain growth momentum for Sun Pharma

Innovative portfolio likely to maintain growth momentum for Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma's Q2 revenue rose 8.6% YoY, driven by innovative drugs and global markets; brokerages raise targets as new launches offset pressure in US generics

Sun Pharma introduced Leqselvi in the US during Q2FY25, which it estimates will contribute $110–125 million over FY26F–27. (Photo: Reuters)
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
India’s largest pharma company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, posted a strong revenue performance in the September quarter led by key segments and geographies. Better-than-expected margins and lower research and development (R&D) spends helped the pharma major deliver on the operational front. Given the robust pipeline and growth momentum across markets, some brokerages have upgraded the stock while others have maintained their buy ratings.
 
Revenues for the quarter were up 8.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and were better than estimates, led by India (up 11 per cent) and the rest of the world market, which rose 23 per cent. The US generics market continues to weigh on performance, though this was offset by 16 per cent growth in the global innovative medicines (specialty) portfolio.
 
In addition to the pricing pressure in the generic version of blood cancer drug Revlimid, the company pointed out that there has been price erosion in other products of the base business as well. There is little clarity on whether the price competition for these products will ease any time soon.
 
It was the revenue performance of the global innovative portfolio that stood out, with growth of 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent on a sequential basis. In the US, innovative medicine sales surpassed generics for the first time in Q2FY26. Elara Securities pointed out that the launch of flagship product Ilumya, used in treating plaque psoriasis, in newer markets seems to be compensating for the slowing growth in the US, where the product is gradually reaching a mature stage.
 
The other products that contributed to growth in the innovative portfolio were Cequa (dry eyes) and acne formulation Winlevi. The company has recently launched the hair loss drug Leqselvi and is likely to launch the skin cancer drug Unloxcyt soon. Analysts led by Bino Pathiparampil of the brokerage believe these acquired products can help sustain the growth rate for Sun Pharma’s innovative products segment. They expect each of these products to generate over $200 million in 3–4 years.
 
The brokerage has raised its FY26–28 core earnings per share estimates by 4–5 per cent and increased its target price from Rs 1,871 to Rs 1,968 per share.
 
InCred Equities also expects the innovative portfolio, which has delivered 23 per cent annual growth over the last five years, to sustain its momentum over the medium term, driven by a new launch pipeline.
 
Sun Pharma introduced Leqselvi in the US during Q2FY25, which it estimates will contribute $110–125 million over FY26F–27. In addition, the planned Unloxcyt launch in H2FY26F (with potential revenue of $50–70 million over FY26F–27) and dossier filings in the EU are expected to further strengthen the franchise.
 
The anticipated launch of Ilumya for psoriatic arthritis by end-FY26 should also bolster overall Ilumya sales. Collectively, these products are expected to offset the Revlimid cliff and generate nearly $200 million in incremental US revenue. Given the superior margin profile of innovative medicines, Yogesh Soni of the brokerage expects margin expansion to materialise from FY27. The brokerage has upgraded the stock to “accumulate” and increased the target price to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,900 per share.
 
Though Motilal Oswal Research has cut its earnings estimates by 3–6 per cent over FY26–28, factoring in marketing spends on global innovative medicines and a higher tax rate, it has maintained a “buy” rating with a target price of Rs 1,960. Sun Pharma, according to analysts led by Tushar Manudhane of the brokerage, continues to fortify its branded franchise across both developed and emerging markets. Product launches and deeper market penetration are expected to help the company sustain its superior growth trajectory, positioning it ahead of large-cap peers in the Indian pharma space, say the analysts.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

