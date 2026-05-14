Sebi mulls reforms in exchange-traded derivatives to ease compliance

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday proposed a series of changes to the regulatory framework governing exchange-traded derivatives, including commodity derivatives, with the aim of simplifying compliance requirements, removing duplicative provisions, and easing the regulatory burden on exchanges.

Among the key proposals, Sebi has suggested removing the concept of close-to-the-money (CTM) option series and the related norms for options in goods in commodity derivatives. The regulator noted that leading international commodity exchanges do not follow the CTM framework, as it complicates the exercise mechanism for market participants and makes it difficult for them to assess the intrinsic costs associated with such options.