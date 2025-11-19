Home / Markets / News / Sebi extends feedback deadline for mutual fund regulations overhaul

Sebi extends feedback deadline for mutual fund regulations overhaul

Sebi has pushed the deadline for public comments on its consultation paper to overhaul mutual fund regulations to November 24, after industry stakeholders sought more time to review proposed reforms

SEBI
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) (Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 5:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended the deadline for public comments on its consultation paper proposing a comprehensive overhaul of the Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996.  The deadline, originally set for November 17, has now been pushed to November 24 following requests from industry stakeholders.  The 25-page consultation paper, released in late October, outlines wide-ranging reforms, including a review of the total expense ratio (TER) framework, relaxation of restrictions on business activity expansion for asset management companies, simplification of regulatory language, and the removal of redundant provisions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee climbs for third day to strongest level in over a week at 88.59/$

Stock Market close: Sensex jumps 513 pts, Nifty at 26,053; IT, PSU Bank shares lead gains

Tata Motors up 2%, trades higher for fourth straight day on heavy volumes

Hero MotoCorp shares rally 12% in 8 days, eye record high; upside left?

Infosys buyback opens Nov 20: Date, tax payable, should you tender shares?

Topics :SEBIMutual FundsMarkets

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story