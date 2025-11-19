Sebi extends feedback deadline for mutual fund regulations overhaul

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended the deadline for public comments on its consultation paper proposing a comprehensive overhaul of the Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996. The deadline, originally set for November 17, has now been pushed to November 24 following requests from industry stakeholders. The 25-page consultation paper, released in late October, outlines wide-ranging reforms, including a review of the total expense ratio (TER) framework, relaxation of restrictions on business activity expansion for asset management companies, simplification of regulatory language, and the removal of redundant provisions.