Monica Alcobev IPO fully booked on Day 1, NIIs lead demand; GMP flat

Monica Alcobev IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Monica Alcobev opened for subscription today, July 16, 2025. The SME public issue is receiving a decent response from investors, as the issue was fully subscribed within a few hours after opening. The issue was subscribed around 1.01 times as of 2:30 PM on Wednesday, day 1 of the offering, according to data from the BSE SME platform.

The issue received bids for 4.21 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 4.18 million shares. The demand was primarily driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed to the allotted quota by 2.60 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 59 per cent and retail investors at 21 per cent.

Monica Alcobev IPO GMP On Wednesday, the unlisted shares of Monica Alcobev were trading flat at ₹286, the upper end of the price band of ₹271 to ₹286, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Monica Alcobev IPO details The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering will close on Friday, July 18, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, July 21, 2025. Shares of Monica Alcobev will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Monica Alcobev IPO, worth ₹165.63, comprises a fresh issue of 4.79 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10 million equity shares. Deven Mahendrakumar Shah and Rhetan Estate are the selling shareholders.

The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). Monica Alcobev has set the price band in the range of ₹271 to ₹286 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,28,800 shares to buy two lots comprising 400 shares each. High net-worth individuals would need ₹3,43,200 to bid for three lots. MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar for the issue. Marwadi Chandrana Intermediaries is the sole book-running lead manager.