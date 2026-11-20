In a bid to attract more foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday proposed removing the Additional Disclosure Framework (ADF) for such overseas investors, which was introduced in August 2023 for granular disclosure on ultimate beneficial owners.

This comes against the backdrop of large FPI outflows which have exerted severe pressure on the foreign exchange market and the value of the Indian rupee.

Sebi noted that such disclosure requirements may act as “entry barriers” for FPIs and need to be weighed against the prevailing requirements in other jurisdictions “competing for the same pool of global monies”.

“The granular disclosure requirements under ADF have been prescribed by Sebi over and above the BO (beneficial owners) identification requirements specified under PMLR (Prevention of Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005). Further, such granular disclosure requirements under the ADF are unique to India,” the regulator noted. Under the current requirements, if FPIs meet specified concentration or size criteria, they are mandated to submit granular details of all entities holding any ownership, economic interest or exercising control — on a full look-through basis upto all natural persons without any thresholds. These include FPIs that hold more than 50 per cent of their Indian equity assets under management (AUM) in a single corporate group, or those whose individual or combined holdings with their investor group exceed ₹50,000 crore in Indian equity markets.

The threshold was raised from ₹25,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore in April 2025. However, exemptions were provided to certain broad-based, pooled funds with diversified investor bases and those with government or government-related ownership, subject to specified conditions. Under PMLR, the threshold for controlling ownership is 10 per cent and 15 per cent depending on the legal form of the client — thresholds also applicable to FPIs. Sebi added that several developed markets follow a 25 per cent threshold with lower thresholds only for high-risk entities. “Thus, going by global standards, India follows a more stringent regime for identification of BOs. There may be a need to review the PMLR, 2005 to make it consistent with other jurisdictions. However, this is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance,” noted Sebi.

FPIs have been net sellers in the Indian equity markets for a sustained period starting late 2024 — accelerating in the subsequent years, Sebi noted. It added that while there could have been several factors behind FPI outflows, the “relatively onerous rules” on identification and disclosure of BOs compared to other countries necessitated a review. “Many foreign investors looking to invest in India consider the granular disclosure requirements as an additional compliance burden. Rather than investing in India and be subject to granular disclosures, many investors may instead choose to avoid investing in India,” noted Sebi. The additional disclosure framework came months after the now defunct Hindenburg Research levelled allegations of violations of minimum public shareholding and stock manipulation against the Adani group — which were denied by the ports-to- retail conglomerate.