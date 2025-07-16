Sebi renews MCXCCL's recognition as clearing corporation for 3 years

Markets regulator Sebi has renewed the recognition of Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Ltd (MCXCCL) to act as a clearing corporation for three years beginning July 31.
The three-year term would conclude on July 30, 2028, according to a notification issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday.
"Sebi, having considered the application for grant of renewal of recognition ... by MCXCCL... and being satisfied that it would be in the interest of the trade, in the interest of securities market and also in the public interest so to do, hereby grants ... renewal of recognition to the said clearing corporation for three years commencing on the 31st day of July, 2025 and ending on the 30th day of July, 2028," the notification noted.
MCXCCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
