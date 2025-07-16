Jio BlackRock gets Sebi approval to launch four passive index schemes

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch four new passive investment schemes, regulatory filings on Sebi’s website showed on Wednesday.
The approved schemes include:
- JioBlackRock Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
- JioBlackRock Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
- JioBlackRock Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
- JioBlackRock Nifty 8–13 yr G-Sec Index Fund
All four schemes are structured as index funds and will only offer direct plans with growth options. Each new fund will open for subscription during a New Fund Offer (NFO) period lasting between three and 15 calendar days, as mandated by Sebi. Exact dates, however, are yet to be announced. Sebi’s clearance sets the stage for Jio BlackRock to further expand its footprint in India's growing passive fund space. Jio BlackRock is a joint venture between Reliance Industries, through its subsidiary Jio Financial Services, and BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset managers. The 50:50 joint venture was first announced in July 2023 and received Sebi approval to start a mutual fund (MF) business in late May of this year, naming Sid Swaminathan as its managing director and chief executive officer (CEO). Since then, Jio BlackRock has gone on to receive approval to operate as an investment adviser and to commence operations as a brokerage firm.