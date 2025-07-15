Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Retail participation in mkts increase; demat accounts surge to 194 mn: Sebi

Retail participation in mkts increase; demat accounts surge to 194 mn: Sebi

demat account

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The Indian market is witnessing remarkable participation from retail investors, with a surge in demat accounts to 194 million in 2025 from 36 million in 2019, a senior Sebi official said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional ownership in listed companies has increased from 13 per cent to 20 per cent, while foreign ownership has declined from 22 per cent to 17 per cent.

Speaking at an event organised by IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025, Ruchi Chojer, Executive Director at Sebi, said that trust is the cornerstone of investment, and India has earned that trust.

"At Sebi, our regulatory approach has focused on balancing capital formation with systemic stability and investor protection. Trust is the cornerstone of investment, and India has earned that trust," she was quoted in a statement issued by IVCA.

 

She shared that retail participation has surged from 36 million demat accounts in 2019 to 194 million in 2025.

Highlighting the evolution of capital markets in the country, Chojer said that over the last three decades, India's capital markets have transformed into one of the world's top 10 equity ecosystems-- resilient, inclusive, and increasingly driven by domestic participation.

In the last 10 years alone, Indian companies have raised nearly Rs 93 trillion through equity and debt, with FY 202425 witnessing a record Rs 4.3 trillion in equity issuance, including Rs 1.7 trillion via IPOs. "This growth is powered not just by policy and infrastructure, but by deepening investor trust," she said. 

Additionally, she spoke on the importance of capital markets in India's clean energy journey.

"As India undertakes its green transition, the role of capital markets and particularly alternative investment funds (AIFs) will be critical. Financing long-gestation sectors like grid modernisation, storage, and transmission requires patient and risk-tolerant capital. Sebi has already enabled blended finance structures, allowing philanthropic and multilateral capital to invest through junior units in AIFs. This is a vital step in unlocking capital for the energy transition," she said.

Also, she stressed that India's clean energy transition cannot be driven by listed companies alone and AIFs must play a key role in driving ESG adoption among unlisted investee companies, especially as 40 per cent of AIF capital comes from foreign investors who expect alignment with global disclosure standards.

"We are open to proposals for ESG-labelled AIF categories, and we believe well-structured tax incentives can further catalyse investment into sectors with long-term impact and higher risk profiles," she said.

Looking to the future, she noted, "India will need an estimated $250 billion by 2030 to finance renewable energy, storage, and transmission. Sebi remains committed to enabling this transformation by providing regulatory clarity, reducing policy risk, and supporting innovative investment structures. Our goal is to ensure that India's capital markets continue to serve not just as engines of growth, but also as platforms for building a sustainable, future-ready economy. 

Stock Market News demat accounts Markets

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

