Home / Markets / News / Ola Electric plunges 11% in 2 days, stock nears record low; here's why

Ola Electric plunges 11% in 2 days, stock nears record low; here's why

Ola Electric founder-promoter Bhavish Aggarwal undertook a one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion of his personal stake to fully repay a promoter level loan amounting to ₹260 crore.

Ola Electric Mobility, Electric Vehicles, Auto industry, automobile manufacturer
Ola Electric Share
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Ola Electric Mobility share price today

 
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility (Ola Electric) continued to remain under pressure, falling 3 per cent to ₹33.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), in Wednesday’s intra-day deal.
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has slipped 11 per cent after Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and promoter of Ola Electric, partially monetised his personal shareholding to completely settle a promoter-level loan of ₹260 crore. 
 
The stock was trading close to its all-time low level of ₹33.20, touched on December 9, 2025. It has more-than-halved or tanked 53 per cent from its September 2025 high of ₹71.24 on the BSE. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹100.40 on December 17, 2024. 
 

Bhavish Aggarwal monetises Ola Electric stake

 
Ola Electric's founder Bhavish Aggarwal has undertaken a limited monetisation of his personal shareholding to fully release all promoter-level share pledges totalling ₹260 crore.
 
The transaction is being executed entirely at the promoter’s personal level and would have no impact on Ola Electric’s operations, governance, or strategic direction. The company’s focus remains firmly on building a globally competitive, India-first electric mobility and clean energy company, Ola Electric said in a statement.
 
According to NSE bulk deal data, on December 16, 2025, Bhavish Aggarwal sold 26.26 million equity shares of Ola Electric worth ₹92 crore. The names of the buyers were not ascertained immediately.
 
Ola Electric founder-promoter Bhavish Aggarwal has undertaken a one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion of his personal stake to fully repay a promoter-level loan amounting to ₹260 crore. With this, all of the previously pledged 3.93 per cent shares will be released, removing a critical overhang, the company said in statement. 
 
“Post the transaction, the promoter group would continue to hold approximately 34 per cent in Ola Electric, among the highest across new-age listed companies,” said the company in a statement. “There is no dilution of promoter control or change in the long-term conviction.”
 
The company said this action is taken to eliminate all promoter pledges, which can introduce avoidable risk and volatility. The firm said it is part of the founder’s conviction that Ola Electric should operate with zero pledge overhang, and he should fully unwind the leverage.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Sec starts coverage on Leela Palaces with 'Buy'; 45% upside seen

ACC, Bata India, RECL, HFCL drop to 52-week lows; trading strategy here

Rupee jumps the most in over three-years on RBI support; trades at 90.33/$

Motilal Oswal retains Buy on Vishal Mega Mart, sees 25% upside; here's why

Morgan Stanley sees re-rating for RIL; raises target, retains 'Overweight'

Topics :Buzzing stocksOla Electric Mobilitystock market tradingMarket trendsElectric Vehicles

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story