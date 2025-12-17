Ola Electric plunges 11% in 2 days, stock nears record low; here's why

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has slipped 11 per cent after Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and promoter of Ola Electric, partially monetised his personal shareholding to completely settle a promoter-level loan of ₹260 crore.

The stock was trading close to its all-time low level of ₹33.20, touched on December 9, 2025. It has more-than-halved or tanked 53 per cent from its September 2025 high of ₹71.24 on the BSE. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹100.40 on December 17, 2024.

Bhavish Aggarwal monetises Ola Electric stake

Ola Electric's founder Bhavish Aggarwal has undertaken a limited monetisation of his personal shareholding to fully release all promoter-level share pledges totalling ₹260 crore.

The transaction is being executed entirely at the promoter’s personal level and would have no impact on Ola Electric’s operations, governance, or strategic direction. The company’s focus remains firmly on building a globally competitive, India-first electric mobility and clean energy company, Ola Electric said in a statement.

According to NSE bulk deal data, on December 16, 2025, Bhavish Aggarwal sold 26.26 million equity shares of Ola Electric worth ₹92 crore. The names of the buyers were not ascertained immediately.