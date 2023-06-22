Home / Markets / News / Sebi revokes securities market ban on 6 entities in Poonawalla Fincorp case

The six entities had filed the settlement applications under the provisions of Sebi (Settlement proceedings) rules in respect of the alleged violation of norms, according to a Sebi order

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday revoked a securities market ban imposed on six entities in a case of alleged insider trading in the shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, earlier known as Magma Fincorp Ltd.

The six entities are Saumil Shah, Surabhi Kishore Shah, Amit Agrawal, Murlidhar Bajaranglal Agrawal, Rakesh Rajendra Bhojgadhiya and Rakesh Rajendra Bhojgadhiya HUF.

The regulator revoked the ban following the settlement of cases by the entities.

The six entities had filed the settlement applications under the provisions of Sebi (Settlement proceedings) rules in respect of the alleged violation of norms, according to a Sebi order.

The settlement terms proposed by the noticees were accepted and approved by Sebi and subsequently, settlement orders were passed in respect of the proceedings initiated against the noticees vide the show cause notice.

Sebi had passed an ex-parte ad-interim order in September 2021, against certain entities, including the noticees, for alleged violation of PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) norms and restrained them from the securities markets until further orders.

Subsequently, a confirmatory order was passed by the regulator confirming the directions issued in the interim order against the noticees, with certain modifications.

Based on the findings of a detailed investigation, Sebi issued a common show cause notice in September 2022, against the noticees for the alleged violation of PIT regulations.

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

