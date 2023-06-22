India Inc may feel heat of new governance norms, higher compliance

This week, the securities market regulator amended the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) to introduce a raft of changes that will affect how listed companies go about transparency and disclosures.

India Inc is staring at significantly higher compliance and governance costs, following the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) latest tightening of disclosure norms and regulations around the filling of key positions, the materiality of information, and third-party transfers.