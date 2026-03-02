Sebi's 50% overlap rule to trigger churn in 51 thematic funds: Elara

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) move to tighten norms for thematic and sectoral funds is set to impact dozens of schemes in the category. An analysis by Elara Securities shows that 51 sectoral and thematic schemes currently breach the 50 per cent portfolio-overlap threshold with at least one other scheme within the same fund house.

However, the overlap is not high for the majority of the schemes. Only 13 of these schemes (excluding those with assets worth less than Rs 1,000 crore) have an overlap of over 52 per cent, the report showed.

These schemes will have to reshuffle their portfolios over the next three years to meet the regulatory requirement. The report estimates that these schemes will have to reallocate Rs 76,000 crore to reduce the overlap to 50 per cent. Considering the three-year glide path, “the aggregate impact does not appear materially disruptive”, Elara Securities noted in the report.