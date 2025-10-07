Sebi to deploy AI tool to track misleading ads, finfluencer content

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is developing an artificial intelligence-powered system to detect and review illegal or misleading advertisements and social media content.

The tool, called Regulatory AI-Driven Advertisement Reviewer — R(AI)DAR — is aimed at bolstering the market regulator’s monitoring of investor-facing communications, according to people familiar with the matter.

In recent years, Sebi has steadily expanded its use of in-house AI tools to oversee trading activities, process initial public offering (IPO) documents, analyse market behaviour, and scrutinise investment advisors and research analysts.

A day earlier, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator had flagged over 100,000 pieces of potentially misleading content to various social media platforms. Sebi has been working closely with companies such as Meta and Google to remove such content and advertisements, and to take action against certain financial influencers.