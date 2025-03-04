Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FMCG index hits 21-month low; HUL, Marico, Nestle, Dabur down up to 3%

FMCG index hits 21-month low; HUL, Marico, Nestle, Dabur down up to 3%

FMCG stocks: In the past one month, the BSE FMCG index has tanked 12 per cent as compared to 7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is losing its status as a defensive sector. Historically, FMCG stocks have outperformed in a falling market, providing downside protection to portfolios. However, during the current market selloff, the FMC

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies were under pressure on Tuesday, with the BSE FMCG index hitting a 21-month low in Tuesday's intraday trade due to demand and inflationary stress. Urban demand trends are tepid, and recovery is likely to be gradual aided by peaked out inflation and expected benefits of cut in Income tax rates, according to analysts.
 
The BSE FMCG index was down 1 per cent to 18,196.88 -- the index's lowest level since June 2023, when the index had hit a low 18,111.20 during the month. In the past one month, the BSE FMCG index has tanked 12 per cent as compared to 7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past six months, the index has plunged 22 per cent, as against an 11 per cent fall in the benchmark index.
 
 
Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Dabur India, Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Marico, Colgate- Palmolive (India) and Godrej Consumer Products slipped between 2 per cent and 3 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade. In the past six months, these stocks have tumbled up to 36 per cent. 
 
Valuations for FMCG companies have seen de-rating owing to earnings pressure, caused by demand stress and the inflationary setting. Demand growth is slow in urban areas due to higher unemployment and slow real wage growth, while rural India has bounced back post Government interventions and normal monsoons last year.

FMCG space registered yet another muted performance in the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) with mid-single digit revenue growth, affected by lower volume growth of 2-4 per cent. This was on the back of urban volume growth moderating for a third consecutive quarter as against a gradual recovery in rural demand. Higher raw material inflation and competitive pressure resulted in a decline in the Ebitda margin in the range of 50-350 bps Y-o-Y for most consumer goods companies, ICICI Securities said.
 
The sudden surge in palm oil prices in Q3FY25 surprised FMCG players; the hike was accentuated with fresh duty imposition by the government to safeguard domestic oil produce. With not much hedging in place, FMCG companies have seen sharp margin erosion in Q3FY25.
 
"In our FMCG universe, Bikaji, Britannia, and Godrej Consumer are logging a high-margin base, which is likely to keep earnings stressed. But the margin base is likely to see normalisation from Q1FY26. As players have started effecting price hikes to pass on the pressure to consumers, we expect sequential improvement in the margin profile," said those at Emkay Global Financial Services said in a sector update report. 
 
Barring a few companies like HUL, Nestlé, and Britannia (managed with lower A&P spends), Ebitda margin pressure was stretched for most coverage companies. Going ahead, the brokerage firm said it sees Ebitda margin pressure sustaining due to gross margin stress and need for higher advertisement spends. Unlike Q3, that saw cut back on advertisement spend, analysts see the expectations of demand improvement from the tax stimulus for FY26 pushing FMCG players to dial up their advertisement spends.
 
Factoring in the demand and inflationary stress, valuations of most FMCG coverage companies have mean-reversed. For some players like HUL and Nestlé India, valuations are now below the -1SD 5-year average forward P/E. While valuations are more attractive than their respective historical levels, the brokerage firm sees improvement in earnings being key for any re-rating. In case the earnings stress sustains, analysts expect FMCG companies to see a de-rating ahead.
 

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

