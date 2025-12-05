Home / Markets / News / Senior IRS officer Sandip Pradhan takes charge as Sebi whole-time member

Senior IRS officer Sandip Pradhan takes charge as Sebi whole-time member

Sebi
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 10:03 PM IST
Senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sandip Pradhan on Thursday took charge as a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
He has been appointed to the post for a three-year term.
 
Pradhan, a 1990-batch IRS officer, was until recently director general of income tax (investigation) in Pune, where he handled major tax investigations and compliance enforcement.
 
In his new role at Sebi, he will oversee key verticals, including the Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department, the Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors Department, the Information Technology Department, the Office of Investor Assistance and Education, and the National Institute of Securities Markets, Sebi said in a release.
 
With Pradhan’s induction, three of the four whole-time member positions on the Sebi board are now filled, alongside incumbents Amarjeet Singh and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, while one WTM post remains vacant.
 

Topics :SEBIStock MarketSebi norms

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

