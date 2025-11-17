Home / Markets / News / Sensex at 300,000? It's very much possible! Here's the calculation

Sensex at 300,000? It's very much possible! Here's the calculation

The superior EPS growth rate in India, Goldman Sachs believes, would come on the back of strong structural growth and demographic tailwinds

Goldman Sachs India market forecast
Goldman Sachs India market forecast
Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global equities are likely to deliver a return of 7.1 per cent per annum in the next 10 years in local currency (7.7 per cent in US dollar terms), according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.
 
India, it believes, is an outlier and could outperform – posting the best earnings per share (EPS) growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region in the next 10 years at 13 per cent compounded annually (CAGR). 
 
And if their EPS prediction proves correct, the Sensex could be trading around the 300,000 mark by then (2036), closely mirroring the EPS growth compounded annually at 13 per cent.
Earnings growth, meanwhile, remains the primary driver of performance, Goldman Sachs argues, as they expect global earnings—including the impact of buybacks—to compound at around 6 per cent annually. The remainder of returns, the research and brokerage said, would come from dividends, as valuations ease from current highs. 
 
 
Elevated US valuations argue for diversification, wrote Timothy Moe, co-head of Asia macro research and chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs in a recent coauthored note, with a tilt towards Emerging Markets (EM), where higher nominal growth and improving market structures modestly favour EM over developed markets (DM). 
 
“This outlook will also depend on how Artificial Intelligence reshapes the equity landscape, with long-term benefits expected to be broad-based rather than confined to US technology,” Moe said.
 
India to outperform
 
For 10-year growth assumptions, Goldman Sachs began with their top-down earnings growth forecasts for the first two years (14 per cent regional CAGR), and then estimated growth for years 3–10 using historical earnings-to-GDP betas and economists’ GDP projections through 2035. 
 
“This resulted in a baseline EPS growth estimate of 8.3 per cent, consistent with the 10-year historical average, based on weighted regional GDP assumptions of 5 per cent (nominal) / 3.3 per cent (real)," the note said.
 
While earnings growth varies widely across Asia, Goldman Sachs said, it is likely to average 9 per cent for MXAPJ over the coming decade. “India is likely to post the highest growth at 13 per cent CAGR, driven by strong economic fundamentals and demographic tailwinds,” Moe wrote.
At this rate of EPS growth of 13 per cent (in India), and assuming that the markets will mirror this growth, the Sensex would trade around the 287,000 mark in 10 years (2036), while the Nifty may hit the 88,700 mark by  then.
 
The superior EPS growth rate in India, Moe believes, would come on the back of strong structural growth and demographic tailwinds, followed by South Africa at 10.1 per cent, North Asia at 10.0 per cent (boosted by tech).
 
"EM Europe (6.9 per cent) and MENA (6.2 per cent) are likely to post the lowest growth given lacklustre Euro area economic growth, the lack of an AI boost to corporate earnings and headwinds from structurally lower oil prices (versus the previous decade) in the case of MENA," the Goldman Sachs' note said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp jumps to 52-week high as analysts lift targets on Q2 strength

SpiceJet shares soar 7% on plans to restructure liability by March

Oldest Sensex stock Tata Motors faces risk of exit after demerger

Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech: Nifty IT up 8% since Oct; time to buy or sell?

IRB Infra shares rise 7% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

Topics :Sensex at record highSensex reach record highGoldman SachsGoldman Sachs secretGoldman Sachs sets Nifty targetGoldman Sachs reportMarket OutlookMarket Lenscorporate earnings

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story