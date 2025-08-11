Paytm, Eternal surge up to 6%, stocks near 52-week highs

The stock price of the fintech company has surpassed its previous high of ₹1,128, touched on July 24, 2025. In the past month, the stock surged 24 per cent.

Meanwhile, shares of Eternal, the parent company of food aggregator Zomato and quick-commerce firm Blinkit, were up 3 per cent to ₹310.40 in intra-day trade. The stock is quoting close to its record high level of ₹314.40, touched on July 24, 2025.

Antfin offloads stake in Eternal, Paytm via open market

On August 7, 2025, Antfin Singapore Holding offloaded a 1.46 per cent stake in Eternal (formerly Zomato) via block deals. The Chinese investor sold 141.3 million shares at a price of ₹289.91 per share, NSE bulk deal data shows.

On August 5, 2025, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. sold its entire 5.84 per cent stake for around ₹4,000 crore. According to BSE bulk deals data, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. sold 18.64 million shares in two tranches. Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV is the entity of the Chinese technology conglomerate Alibaba Group.

Brokerages' view on Paytm, Eternal

Yes Securities maintained an 'Add' rating on Paytm with a revised price target of ₹1,200. Management stated that the Payments business is already profitable on a standalone basis without merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI and will be a large profitability driver when MDR-bearing form factors grow. Net payments margin is going to rise because of a rise in credit cards, EMI and loyalty points.