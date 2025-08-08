Upcoming IPO! Transline Technologies files draft papers with Sebi; details

Upcoming IPO: Technology solutions provider Transline Technologies is aiming to go public, having filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for its initial public offering ( Technology solutions provider Transline Technologies is aiming to go public, having filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for its initial public offering ( IPO ).

The public offering of Transline Technologies, as outlined in the DRHP, comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS), with promoters and shareholders divesting up to 16.19 million equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. From the promoters' group, Amita Gupta is divesting 5,500,000 shares, RKG Enterprises is offloading 7,982,800 shares, and Arun Gupta HUF is selling 2,658,700 shares. From the shareholders' category, Rahul Jain is divesting up to 50,000 equity shares.

The equity shares, as proposed in the DRHP, are to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE. Bigshare Services serves as the registrar for the public offering, while Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is acting as the sole book-running lead manager. Transline Technologies will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale. "The Selling Shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting their proportion of the Offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon. Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale," said Transline Technologies in its DRHP.

About Transline Technologies Transline Technologies is a specialized technology solutions provider focused on designing, developing, and deploying integrated security and surveillance systems, biometric authentication platforms, and artificial intelligence-driven software products. The company's business model generates revenue from multiple streams, including project-based system integration contracts, Software as a Service (SaaS) subscriptions, sales of hardware and software products, and technical services such as annual maintenance and managed support. Transline Technologies has developed a portfolio of proprietary software tools—StorePulse, an AI-powered video analytics platform; CamStore, a real-time video compression and storage optimization solution; and CheckCam, a CCTV network health monitoring system. These are offered either as standalone cloud-based SaaS solutions or as part of integrated turnkey deployments.