Gujarat Industries Power shares charged up 5% in trade; here's why

Gujarat Industries Power share price spiked 5 per cent in trade after the company commissioned 105 MW out of 600 MW Solar Power Project in Kutch

electricity
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Gujarat Industries Power Company shares jumped 4.9 per cent in trade on Monday, logging an intraday high at ₹217.1 per share on BSE. At 12:15 PM, Gujarat Industries share price was trading 3.8 per cent higher at ₹214.7 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 83,849.96. Its 52-week high was at ₹268.25 per share and 52-week low was at ₹148.15 per share.
 
In one year, Gujarat Industries shares have lost 15 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.

Why are Gujarat Industries Power Company shares in demand? 

The buying interest on the counter came after the company commissioned 105 MW out of 600 MW Solar Power Project at Kutch.
 
"We wish to inform that the company has successfully commissioned 105 MW out of 600 MW Solar Power Project, located within the 2,375 MW Renewable Energy Park at Khavda, Great Rann of Kutch," the filing read. 
 
On June 26, 2025, the company has informed that the 75 MW Vastan Group Captive Solar Power Plant was fully commissioned and commercially operationalised after the balance capacity and second phase of 50 MW entered into commercial pperation and power supply.
 
In Q4FY25, the company recorded a net profit of ₹69.7 crore as compared to ₹6,617.65 in Q4FY24. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹338.25 crore as compared to ₹372.69 crore a year ago. 
 
The company' total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹353.66 crore as compared to ₹389.64 crore and total expenses stood at ₹268.15 crore as against ₹304.49 crore. 

About Gujarat Industries Power Company 

Gujarat Industries Power Company was incorporated in the year 1985 as a Public Limited Company. The company is in the business of Electrical Power Generation, the current installed capacity is 1184.4MW. The Company has a diversified power generation portfolio comprising Thermal (Lignite and Gas) and Renewable (Wind and Solar) Power Plants. GIPCL also operates captive Lignite and Limestone Mines to meet the fuel requirement of the 500 MW Surat Lignite Power Plant. Over the years, GIPCL has established itself as a formidable player in the power generation business.

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

