Shaily Engineering up 3% after Smallcap World bought additional stake

The buying on the counter came after Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired an additional stake in the company on Thursday.

That apart, in Q3, Shaily Engineering reported a robust 48.33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to ₹37.38 crore for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26), up from ₹25.20 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations also saw significant growth, climbing 26.78% to ₹250.50 crore, compared to ₹197.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As of December 2025, public shareholders held a 56.6 per cent stake in Shaily Engineering as of December 2025. Among others, mutual funds held 12.36 per cent stake, alternate investment funds (AIFs) held 1.05 per cent stake, and foreign investors held 12 per cent stake.

Following these results, UBS reiterated its bullish stance, naming Shaily Engineering its top midcap pick for 2026. The brokerage expects a major growth acceleration driven by the company's expanding role in the generic semaglutide delivery device market.

In a report dated February 15, UBS noted that while one-off factors impacted sequential profitability, Shaily remains exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on the upcoming launch of generic semaglutide. The brokerage highlighted that the company is on track to reach a production capacity of 80 million pen injectors by the end of July—a capacity that is already fully contracted.

Given the strong demand, UBS believes Shaily could exceed its current estimate of 55 million pens in FY27.