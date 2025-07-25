Friday, July 25, 2025 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public issue can check their status on the official websites of BSE, and Bigshare Services

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Monarch Surveyors IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, July 25, 2025. The public offering saw overwhelming demand among investors as the issue was oversubscribed by more than 231 times by the end of the subscription period on July 24.

Here’s how to check Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status online - direct links 

Once the Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public issue can check their status on the official websites of BSE, and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.
 

Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status directly:

 
Check Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Monarch Surveyors IPO details

The public issue of Monarch Surveyors comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.75 million equity shares worth ₹93.75 crore. Monarch Surveyors IPO was offered at a price band of ₹237-250 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. It was available for subscription from July 22 to July 24.

The public issue received bids for 62,22,13,200 shares against 26,88,600 on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 231.43 times, showed the BSE data. The demand was led by retail investors, who bid for a whopping 263.01 times the category reserved for them. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed with an oversubscription of 228.62 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 179.01 times.
 
The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the public issue for funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of machinery, as well as for funding working capital requirements. The company will further use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ | NSDL IPO to open for subscription on July 30; check key details

Monarch Surveyors IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Monarch Surveyors continue to command a solid premium in the grey market ahead of the allotment of IPO shares. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the unlisted shares of Monarch Surveyors were exchanging hands at ₹460 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹210 or 84 percent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹250.

Monarch Surveyors IPO listing forecast

Shares of Monarch Surveyors are scheduled to list on the BSE SME tentatively on July 29, 2025. Should the current grey market trends sustain, Monarch Surveyors shares may list at a premium of around 84 per cent. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Monarch Surveyors

Monarch Surveyors is engaged in the business of providing comprehensive consultancy services from concept to commissioning of infrastructure projects. This includes surveying, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors. Monarch Surveyors offers comprehensive consultancy services throughout the entire lifecycle of infrastructure projects, from concept to commissioning. The company’s expertise spans a wide array of sectors, including surveying, design services, and technical supervision.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

