Home / Markets / News / Shares of Zee Ent zoom over 5% on delivering profits in Q4, rising revenues

Shares of Zee Ent zoom over 5% on delivering profits in Q4, rising revenues

Shares of Zee Entertainment soared up to 5.2 per cent at Rs 141.65 per share on the BSE in Saturday's intraday trade. The hike in the stock prices came after the company delivered a turnaround

ZEE Entertainment, ZEE, TV
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:48 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Zee Entertainment soared up to 5.2 per cent at Rs 141.65 per share on the BSE in Saturday’s intraday trade. The hike in the stock prices came after the company delivered a turnaround in quarterly growth for the January-March quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q4FY24).

In the March quarter, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.35 crore, marking a reversal from a consolidated net loss of Rs 196.03 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Consolidated total income for the Q4FY24 stood at Rs 2,185.29 crore, showing growth from Rs 2,126.35 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the fourth quarter of FY24, domestic advertising revenue grew by 10.6 per cent year-on-year, propelled by a recovering macro advertising environment and increased spending by FMCG clients. Subscription revenue growth was also notable, driven by a pickup in linear subscription, the management said in the investor presentation.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were lower at Rs 2,043.76 crore compared to Rs 2,083.35 crore in the year-ago period, contributing to improved profitability.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for FY24, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

For FY24, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 141.43 crore, a significant increase from Rs 47.79 crore in FY23. Consolidated total income for FY24 was Rs 8,766.48 crore, up from Rs 8,167.62 crore in FY23.

At 09:28 AM; the stock price of the company was trading 4.22 per cent higher at Rs 140.65 per share. In comparison, the S&P BSE index was up by 0.16 per cent. 

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is an Indian media conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai and holds verticals spanning from television, print, internet, film, to mobile content-related ventures.

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Promoter family to increase stake in Zee to 26% eventually: Subhash Chandra

Zee Media Corporation terminates CEO Abhay Ojha; Idris Loya to take over

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

Dr Reddy's, Phoenix Mills, NHPC among 12 stocks to watch on Saturday,May 18

Stocks to Watch, May 18: Vodafone Idea, ZEE, Delhivery, Sobha, Zydus Life

Stock Market Special Trading Session LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, SmallCap index rises 1%

Dow tops 40K, Gift Nifty at 22550; What's moving the stock market on May 18

NSE, BSE special session: Why are Indian stock markets open today, May 18?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Zee EntertainmentQ4 ResultsBuzzing stocksbuzzing stockMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story