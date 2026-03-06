Shipbuilding stocks in focus: Mazagon Dock soars 18% in 2 days; here's why

Shares of state-owned shipbuilding companies were in focus and rallied up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.43 per cent at 79,673 at 09:54 AM.
The share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders soared 9 per cent to ₹2,559 on the back of over three-fold jump in average trading volumes. A combined nearly 6.3 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In the past two trading days, the stock has surged 18 per cent. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹2,130 on March 2, 2026. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹3,778 on May 29, 2025.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has officially confirmed that CNC (Contract Negotiation Committee) negotiations for P-75 (India) project between the company and the government have been completed.
The expected contract size is ₹99,000 crore for six stealth conventional submarines, equipped with AIP (Air-Independent Propulsion) systems. With this completion of negotiations with government, the proposal is now awaiting approval from competent government authorities. MDL will manufacture these submarines in partnership with German company Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).
This contract, once finalized, would be the largest contract for MDL and would significantly increase the company's order-book (OB), which has declined over the past 5-6 years (order book (OB) stood at ₹23,758 crore as of December 2025 as against OB of ₹49,700 crore as of FY21 end), ICICI Securities said in a note.
Brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking continues to maintain a positive outlook on the naval shipbuilding sector and has upgraded its rating on Cochin Shipyard to 'Hold' from 'Sell' citing that the Indian defence shipbuilding industry is poised for significant order inflows, driven by the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard’s ambitious fleet expansion plans, each targeting around 200 ships.
Beyond defence, Antique highlighted that India's commercial shipbuilding segment also presents a sizable opportunity, estimated at ₹120-150 billion per year. Key growth areas include container vessels, coastal shipping, dredgers, ferries and cruises, and oil and gas carriers. CSL's strategic tie-up with KSOE gives it an edge over competitors. However, the stock is currently trading above the brokerage firm's target price of ₹1,471 per share.