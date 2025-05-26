Home / Markets / News / RateGain Travel share pops 6% on healthy Q4 results; check key numbers here

RateGain Travel share pops 6% on healthy Q4 results; check key numbers here

RateGain Travel share price rose on the back of robust March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

Asian markets, stock market trading
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
RateGain Travel share price: RateGain Travel shares were in demand on the first trading day of the week i.e. Monday, May 26, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 6.29 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹537.20 per share.
 
At 1:51 PM, RateGain Travel shares continued to trade near day’s high level, up 5.66 per cent at ₹534 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.56 per cent higher at 82,175.72 level.

What triggered the rally in RatGain Travel share price on May 26?

RateGain Travel share price rose on the back of robust March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.
 
The company’s operating revenue rose 1.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹260.6 crore, from ₹255.8 crore a year ago.
 
Profit after tax (PAT) soared 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹54.8 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹50 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 11.7 per cent annually to ₹60.5 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹54.2 crore a year ago.

Also Read

JSW Steel shares rise as SC orders status quo on Bhushan Power liquidation

Here's why Patel Engineering share price rose 3% in trade today; details

HBL Engineering slumps 6% after posting weak Q4 results; PAT down 44% YoY

BEML shares zoom 11% in trade after posting healthy Q4 results; Details

Smallcap stock soars 15% on heavy volumes on Monday; zooms 69% in 7 weeks

 
Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 23.2 per cent, from 21.2 per cent a year ago.
 
Notably, RateGain's global team grew to 821 employees, with an attrition rate of 10.5 per cent.
 
Rohan Mittal, chief financial officer, RateGain Travel Technologies said, “We close out the year on a steady note, consolidating our position amidst a challenging demand environment and with a strong performance on margins. With a continued focus on disciplined execution and enhanced operational efficiency, the company has delivered a record margin of 23.2 per cent. The evolving macro landscape, with shifting demand patterns and increased volatility, continues to pose both challenges and opportunities.”
 
Mittal added, “Given our global positioning and the opportunity ahead of us, we will be investing in our GTM motion to enhance market reach and customer engagement. We remain committed to balancing nearterm profitability with long-term value creation, to deliver the best outcomes for all key stakeholders.” 
ALSO READ: Q4 Results Today

About RateGain Travel 

RateGain Travel Technologies is among the leading global providers of AI-driven SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry. With a presence in over 100 countries, RateGain serves more than 3,200 customers and 700 partners, helping them boost revenue through customer acquisition, retention, and increased wallet share.
 
Founded in 2004, RateGain is one of the world’s largest processors of electronic transactions, pricing data, and travel intent signals. Its solutions empower revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across a wide range of sectors—including hotels, airlines, online travel agencies, car rentals, cruises, ferries, and travel management companies—to achieve superior business outcomes. 
 
Today, RateGain partners with 26 of the top 30 hotel chains, 25 of the top 30 OTAs, 3 of the top 4 airlines, and all major car rental brands, including 16 Global Fortune 500 companies, to unlock new revenue opportunities every day.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Eternal vs Swiggy: Tech charts favour this stock, hint up to 21% upside

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off highs, up 400pts; Nifty at 25k; JSW Steel up 2% on SC verdict

Borana Weaves IPO listing forecast: Here's what the latest GMP hints at

SpiceJet rises 4% as Delhi HC rejects Maran's ₹1,300 crore damages plea

Divi's Labs share up 4%, hits record high on inking supply deal; details

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexShare priceshare marketIndian stock exchangesIndian equitiesBSE SensexMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYRateGain Travel Technologies

First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story