Friday, August 22, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vikram Solar IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Vikram Solar IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Investors who have applied for the Vikram Solar IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the MUFG Intime India website (formerly Link Intime India)

Vikram Solar IPO GMP

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vikram Solar IPO allotment today: The share allotment of Vikram Solar's initial public offering (Vikram Solar IPO) is likely to be finalised today, August 22. The public offering, valued at around ₹2,079.37 crore, received strong demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹315–₹332 per share, with a lot size of 45 shares, the issue was subscribed 54.63 times by the end of the subscription period, riding on the back of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 142.79 times.  This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors, who oversubscribed their reserved categories by 50.90 times and 7.65 times, respectively. 
 
After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Vikram Solar IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the MUFG Intime India website (formerly Link Intime India), the registrar for the issue.  CHECK SHREEJI SHIPPING GLOBAL IPO ALLOTMENT HERE

How to check Vikram Solar allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the BSE website

Open your web browser and go to https://www.bseindia.com/

Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check

Click on the 'Investors' tab in the top menu bar.  From the dropdown menu, select 'IPO' and then 'Application Status Check.'
Alternatively, you can directly access the link:

Also Read

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO gmp

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO

Last day! Shreeji Shipping Global IPO ends; check subscription status, GMP

Patel Retail IPO

Patel Retail IPO closes today: Subscription nears 40x, GMP up 19%

Gem Aromatics IPO

Retail investors drive demand for Gem Aromatics IPO; subscription nears 2x

Mangal Electrical IPO

Mangal Electrical IPO opens today: GMP up 4%; should you park your money?

Step 3: Enter the required information

In the 'Issue Type' field, select 'Equity'. In the 'Company Name' field, type 'Vikram Solar Limited'. 
Enter either your PAN number or your application number.

Step 4: Click 'Search'

Once you've filled in the necessary details, click the 'Search' button.

Step 5: View the allotment status

The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether you have been allotted shares or not.
On securing the allotment of the IPO, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account.

Check Vikram Solar IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – Direct link

Investors can check the allotment status of Vikram Solar IPO online by visiting the official website of the registrar:

Check Vikram Solar IPO allotment status online on NSE

Further, investors can also check the Vikram Solar IPO allotment status on the NSE by visiting:

Vikram Solar IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of Vikram Solar were commanding a solid premium in the grey market on Friday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹377 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹45 per share, or 13.55 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Vikram Solar IPO listing forecast

Shares of Vikram Solar are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The current grey market trends indicate a favourable listing for the company's shares. Should the current GMP hold, the company's shares may yield a return of over 13 per cent upon listing to the investors who placed their money in the IPO.

About Vikram Solar

Incorporated in 2005 and headquartered in Kolkata, Vikram Solar is one of India's largest solar module manufacturers. Its primary business is the manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, but it also offers a full range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for solar power plants, as well as operations and maintenance.
 
The company is the largest pure-play module manufacturer in India, with 4.50 GW of installed manufacturing capacity and an enlisted capacity of 2.85 GW as per MNRE’s approved list of modules and manufacturers, as of June 30, 2025.

More From This Section

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee extends losses for third straight day; opens lower at 87.35/$

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 287 pts, Nifty below 25k; metal, bank stocks drag

Ajay Khandelwal, fund manager, Motilal Oswal AMC

GST 2.0, S&P upgrade may spur FII reweighting to India: Motilal Oswal AMCpremium

silver trading silver investment

Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Silver today; key levels to watch

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares choppy, dollar steady as traders await Powell speech

Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs IPO REVIEW IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon