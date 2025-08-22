Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Aug 22: Apollo Hospitals, Eternal, Hindalco, Vedanta

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 22: Apollo Hospitals, Eternal, Hindalco, Vedanta

Stocks to Watch today, August 22, 2025: IDBI Bank, Karnataka Bank, Wipro, Hindalco are among the few stocks that will be on investors' radar; here's why

share market, stock market
Stocks to Watch today, August 22, 2025: IDBI Bank, Karnataka Bank, Wipro, Hindalco are among the few stocks that will be on investors' radar
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stocks to Watch today, August 22, 2025: Indian equities are set for a lower start amid mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures were last down 46 points at 25,077.
 
Globally, investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address later today for guidance on the policy path.
 
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.34 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.34 per cent. 
 
Asian markets were mixed: China’s CSI 300 rose 0.51 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.4 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 0.04 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi 1.05 per cent, while Australia’s ASX 200 was marginally lower.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATEST TODAY LIVE

Key stocks to watch today, August 22, 2025: 

Apollo Hospitals: Promoter and MD Suneeta Reddy to sell up to 1.25 per cent (0.18 million shares) via a block deal. Indicative deal size: ₹1,395 crore; floor price ₹7,747 per share, per reports.
 
Wipro: The company will acquire Harman’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business for $375 million in cash, strengthening ER&D capabilities.
 
Hindalco: The Aditya Birla group company has outlined a five-year growth plan backed by $10 billion in committed global investments to boost its aluminium, copper, and specialty alumina value chain across India and Novelis operations.
 
IDBI Bank: The government is targeting to complete the “core” phase of privatisation by March 31, 2026. Qualified bidders have begun due diligence, expected to conclude by September, says DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla.
 
Karnataka Bank: After a Q1 credit dip, aims to expand the loan book by ₹7,000–8,000 crore—largely in retail, agriculture, and MSME—to surpass ₹85,000 crore by March 2026.
 
Zomato (Eternal): The food delivery aggregator has incorporated its subsidiary, Blinkit Foods.
 
Goldiam International: The company has raised ₹202 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP).
 
Hikal: The company has received a warning letter from the US Foods and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Jigani, Bengaluru facility following a February 3–7, 2025 inspection.
 
HUL: Hindustan Unilever has appointed Niranjan Gupta as CFO-designate and management committee member, effective September 1.
 
GMR Airports: Its board approved raising ₹5,000 crore via multiple instruments (equity, NCDs, warrants, FCCB) in tranches; also cleared formation of an SPV for the Cargo City Project awarded by DIAL.
 
Vedanta: The board approved a second interim dividend of ₹16 per share; total payout ₹6,256 crore for FY26. 

Order wins

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has bagged a ₹103.16 crore order from Leap Grain Rail Logistics for BCBFG wagons and BVCM brake vans, to be delivered within 10 months.
 
HG Infra Engineering: The company's subsidiary H.G. Narol Sarkhej Highway received a letter to commence a ₹781.11 crore project.
 
Titagarh Rail Systems: The company secured a letter of intent (LoI) from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers for the construction of two vessels; order value ₹445 crore.
 
GHV Infra Projects: The company secured a ₹2,000 crore engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from Valor Estate for the PAP & Police housing project in Mumbai.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted start amid caution ahead of Fed chair speech

Looking for short-term F&O trade? Check this 'Bull Spread' on Cipla

Tariff worries? Allocate 40-50% to Sensex or Nifty basket: G Chokkalingam

Nykaa, Aadhar Housing, Marico top stock calls today; check levels here

Foreign investors slash India allocations in July, shift to China & Korea

Topics :stocks to watchStocks in focusBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50HindalcoApollo HospitalsWiproVedanta IDBI BankKarnataka Bank

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story