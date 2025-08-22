Stocks to Watch today, Aug 22: Apollo Hospitals, Eternal, Hindalco, Vedanta

Stocks to Watch today, August 22, 2025: Indian equities are set for a lower start amid mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures were last down 46 points at 25,077.

Globally, investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address later today for guidance on the policy path.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.34 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.34 per cent.

Asian markets were mixed: China's CSI 300 rose 0.51 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 0.04 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi 1.05 per cent, while Australia's ASX 200 was marginally lower.

Karnataka Bank: After a Q1 credit dip, aims to expand the loan book by ₹7,000–8,000 crore—largely in retail, agriculture, and MSME—to surpass ₹85,000 crore by March 2026. Zomato (Eternal): The food delivery aggregator has incorporated its subsidiary, Blinkit Foods. Goldiam International: The company has raised ₹202 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP). Hikal: The company has received a warning letter from the US Foods and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Jigani, Bengaluru facility following a February 3–7, 2025 inspection. HUL: Hindustan Unilever has Hindustan Unilever has appointed Niranjan Gupta as CFO-designate and management committee member, effective September 1.

GMR Airports: Its board approved raising ₹5,000 crore via multiple instruments (equity, NCDs, warrants, FCCB) in tranches; also cleared formation of an SPV for the Cargo City Project awarded by DIAL. Vedanta: The board The board approved a second interim dividend of ₹16 per share ; total payout ₹6,256 crore for FY26. Order wins Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has bagged a ₹103.16 crore order from Leap Grain Rail Logistics for BCBFG wagons and BVCM brake vans, to be delivered within 10 months. HG Infra Engineering: The company's subsidiary H.G. Narol Sarkhej Highway received a letter to commence a ₹781.11 crore project.