Stocks to Watch today, Aug 22: Apollo Hospitals, Eternal, Hindalco, Vedanta

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.34 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.34 per cent.
Asian markets were mixed: China's CSI 300 rose 0.51 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 0.04 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi 1.05 per cent, while Australia's ASX 200 was marginally lower.
IDBI Bank: The government is targeting to complete the “core” phase of privatisation by March 31, 2026. Qualified bidders have begun due diligence, expected to conclude by September, says DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla.
Karnataka Bank: After a Q1 credit dip, aims to expand the loan book by ₹7,000–8,000 crore—largely in retail, agriculture, and MSME—to surpass ₹85,000 crore by March 2026.
Zomato (Eternal): The food delivery aggregator has incorporated its subsidiary, Blinkit Foods.
Goldiam International: The company has raised ₹202 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP).
Hikal: The company has received a warning letter from the US Foods and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Jigani, Bengaluru facility following a February 3–7, 2025 inspection.